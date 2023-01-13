Read full article on original website
Marshall City Council approve land transfer for “Marshall Megasite”, residents express anger
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Much to the chagrin of a majority of residents who attended Tuesday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, the Council voted to approve a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre space along Interstates 94 and 69 for the proposed “Marshall Megasite.”
Kalamazoo City Commission approves record $300 million 2023 budget
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners unanimously approved their 2023 city budget last night. Mayor David Anderson says at $300 million, it’s the largest in city history, with most of the extra money coming from COVID-19 relief funding, the Foundation for Excellence, and federal and state grants. The lion’s share of the increase will go into road, sidewalk, and water utility projects.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
Burlington Township woman loses her life in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 72-year-old Burlington Township woman lost her life on Monday morning after her vehicle went off of K Drive South near 6 Mile Road and crashed into a tree. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:51 a.m.. They...
Two separate shooting incidents lead to two arrests in Kalamazoo Tuesday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman is facing felonious assault and weapons charges after allegedly shooting at people in the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd Tuesday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called out around 11:30 p.m. On scene officers located an apartment that...
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
Two to face murder charges for fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Prosecutors filed open murder charges on Tuesday, January 17 against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June 2022. According to Kalamazoo County District court records, 47-year-old Andrew McCormack and 32-year-old Shawna Kroger were...
81-year-old Dowagiac man taken to hospital after driving into pond
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A single-vehicle crash in Cass County sent one person to the hospital on Sunday, January 15. Deputies say it happened around 8 a.m. on Dutch Settlement east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Initial investigation showed that 81-year-old Joseph Lemrow of Dowagiac was traveling...
