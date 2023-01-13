ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Kalamazoo City Commission approves record $300 million 2023 budget

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners unanimously approved their 2023 city budget last night. Mayor David Anderson says at $300 million, it’s the largest in city history, with most of the extra money coming from COVID-19 relief funding, the Foundation for Excellence, and federal and state grants. The lion’s share of the increase will go into road, sidewalk, and water utility projects.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
Two to face murder charges for fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Prosecutors filed open murder charges on Tuesday, January 17 against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June 2022. According to Kalamazoo County District court records, 47-year-old Andrew McCormack and 32-year-old Shawna Kroger were...
81-year-old Dowagiac man taken to hospital after driving into pond

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A single-vehicle crash in Cass County sent one person to the hospital on Sunday, January 15. Deputies say it happened around 8 a.m. on Dutch Settlement east of M-62 in Wayne Township. Initial investigation showed that 81-year-old Joseph Lemrow of Dowagiac was traveling...
