KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners unanimously approved their 2023 city budget last night. Mayor David Anderson says at $300 million, it’s the largest in city history, with most of the extra money coming from COVID-19 relief funding, the Foundation for Excellence, and federal and state grants. The lion’s share of the increase will go into road, sidewalk, and water utility projects.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO