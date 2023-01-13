Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Nonprofit donates thousands of items to Palm Beach County behavioral health center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit group in North Palm Beach is using Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to brighten the lives of children and families. The local nonprofit Kayla Cares 4 Kids is donating more than 1,000 entertainment and educational items to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. Officials at the center say these donations will go a long way.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) -- Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
beckersasc.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute
Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
WPBF News 25
FAMU unveils new teaching community garden in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coleman Park garden in West Palm Beach is not only a beautiful sight to see, but it also serves as a new teaching tool for the community. As part of Florida A&M University's Cooperative Extension, the garden is the first of three planned for the area and aims to provide essential programs, and fresh produce in an area considered a "food desert."
WPBF News 25
'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
tamaractalk.com
Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
Retired Delray Beach police officer to enter Pretrial Intervention Agreement
Retired Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa will enter in a Pretrial Intervention Agreement and surrender his law enforcement certification after being charged in connection to a residential fire.
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
WPBF News 25
'Drive to Provide' event to raise funds for those experiencing homelessness
Gulfstream Goodwill Industries aims at helping communities through housing, training, education and employment. On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., they will hold the “Drive to Provide” event to help provide shelter and home security to communities throughout the area. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Some Code Red lockdowns could've been handled differently, police chief says
The top cop in the School District of Palm Beach County admits that certain Code Red lockdowns could have been handled differently.
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
WPBF News 25
'Ensure they are forever remembered': Memorial underway for 17 lives lost in Parkland school shooting
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Video above: The latest weather forecast. The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced its plans to create a memorial for the 17 people who died in the school shooting. The families of the victims are a part of the process, which includes fundraising, designing, building and...
