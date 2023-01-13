ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPBF News 25

Nonprofit donates thousands of items to Palm Beach County behavioral health center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit group in North Palm Beach is using Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an opportunity to brighten the lives of children and families. The local nonprofit Kayla Cares 4 Kids is donating more than 1,000 entertainment and educational items to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County. Officials at the center say these donations will go a long way.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”

Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
beckersasc.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health adds 3 physicians to Digestive Disease Services Institute

Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has added three physicians to its Digestive Disease Services Institute. The new additions include gastroenterologists Roger Nathaniel Coron, MD, and Hala Al-Jiboury, MD, and colorectal surgeon Dr. Emanuela Silva Alvarenga, according to a Jan. 16 news release shared with Becker's. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health...
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

FAMU unveils new teaching community garden in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Coleman Park garden in West Palm Beach is not only a beautiful sight to see, but it also serves as a new teaching tool for the community. As part of Florida A&M University's Cooperative Extension, the garden is the first of three planned for the area and aims to provide essential programs, and fresh produce in an area considered a "food desert."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

'You will never be a force in this country': Palm Beach County leaders send message to suspects behind antisemitic messages

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders responded to cases of antisemitic speech in Palm Beach County over the weekend. "Spreading their hate and they have now entered our community but they don’t belong here. They are not us. They are not what West Palm Beach is," Josephine Gon, the vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said. "We don’t want people who spread hate, this is not who we are."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

