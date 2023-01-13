ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Woman's body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy