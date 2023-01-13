ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Driver killed after car crashed into Chesterfield pond has been identified

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver that was killed after his car crashed into a neighborhood pond on Mount Blanco Road Thursday morning has now been identified as a Chesterfield County man.

At about 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police and fire crews responded to a car that had crashed into a neighborhood retention pond. Witnesses saw the vehicle go into the pond, however, the driver did not leave the car. The driver was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel and taken to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

The driver has now been identified as 52-year-old Pride E. Barker, of Chester.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.

