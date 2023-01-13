Some Scott Avenue parking to close

Beginning Monday, Jan. 16, no parking will be allowed on Scott Avenue in front of the Wichita County Annex in downtown Wichita Falls.

The parking area will be closed off as work begins on the exterior of the building. The work is expected to last into spring. The public entrance to the building will remain open during the work.

The work is part of major renovations to both the exterior and interior of the building that houses tax offices and other county offices.