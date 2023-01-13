ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Joy Behar Throws Her Leg up on Hot Topics Table to Show off Her Gucci Boots on ‘The View’

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago
Joy Behar was feeling frisky this Friday. The View co-host tossed her full leg up on the Hot Topics table today during a discussion about fashion in the workplace, showing off her own unique style while reminding us she’s just as limber as ever at 80 years old.

Behar’s scene-stealing moment came during a discussion about the newly implemented dress code in the Missouri House of Representatives, which only applies to women. After watching a clip of Democrat Raychel Proudie speaking out against the rules in the House — which were proposed by Republican Ann Kelley — Behar snuck in a dig about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who is known for her unconventional work attire.

“Fear not in the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema doesn’t have to worry. She dresses like Lady Gaga,” Behar quipped, then clarified, “But she’s in the Senate. This is in the House of Representatives.”

Sunny Hostin offered a more serious take, telling the panel she respects dress codes by explaining, “I was always taught, don’t dress for the job you have, dress for the job that you want. And if you’re going to dress for the job that you have, dress appropriately.”

And Sara Haines brought the topic close to home, noting that some of the fashions she and her View co-hosts wear on air are “gorgeous,” but might not be fit for other roles. Behar agreed, noting, “We aren’t in the House of Representatives.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Then, to prove her point, she hoisted her leg up so that her feet were on full display, showing off the heeled Gucci boots she was wearing that day. As the audience cheered, she said, “I mean, look at these boots.”

The View camera zoomed in to show her shoes in detail, revealing the Gucci logo on the tight black and white heels, which went up to Behar’s ankle. They appear to be the brand’s Tom Logo Sock Booties, if you’re curious. She grinned and asked, “Should I run for office or not?”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

