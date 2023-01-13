ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

He’s Got Game: BTS’ Suga Sits Courtside at Lakers Match & Shows Off Custom Jersey

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Suga had quite the night when he attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crytpo.com Arena on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Not only did the BTS rapper get a courtside seat to watch the Lakers face off against the Dallas Mavericks, he was also gifted a custom Lakers jersey from the team with his name inscribed above the number three. “Jump up to the top, LeBron,” the official NBA Instagram account captioned a snap of the K-pop idol holding his jersey, quoting the line Jung Kook croons in the first verse of the band’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite.”

Related

Watch BTS’ Suga Go Back to the Basics in a Hip-Hop Dance Class

01/13/2023

Ahead of the game, which the Lakers ultimately lost 119 to 115 in overtime, Suga also posed on the court for a photo with Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić. For the occasion, the boy band member wore an oversized black blazer, matching wide-leg trousers and silver hoops in his ears, with his long hair slicked back.

Naturally, ARMY couldn’t get enough of Suga’s night out at the game, with several commenting on the photo posted by the NBA. “Thanks yoongi for creating basketball,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “He would be a better player than all of em starters lmaoo.”

In other BTS-related news, Suga’s bandmate Jimin just dropped “ Vibe ,” his new collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang. Prior to its Friday (Jan. 13) release, the track had already topped Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart — which is powered by Twitter — thanks to the chatter and anticipation surrounding its premiere.

Check out Suga’s photo op with Dončić as well as his brand-new Lakers jersey below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

DALLAS — (AP) — Trae Young's latest matchup against Luka Doncic was his first with Dejounte Murray. Atlanta's backcourt mates kept their winning streak alive against the MVP candidate. Murray scored 30 points, Young had 18 points and 12 assists and the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122...
DALLAS, TX
Billboard

2023 Australian Open Schedule: How to Watch & Stream Tennis Matches Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2023 Australian Open is in full swing! The tennis tournament, which runs from Jan. 15-29, continued Tuesday (Jan. 17) with a packed schedule of matches between players from around the globe. Among the lineup, Illinois native Madison Keys will take on Xinyu Wong of China while Frances Tilafoe, the 24-year-old tennis player who made history upon making it to the U.S. Open semifinals last year,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Billboard

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to Rihanna for Beyoncé Comparison: ‘You’re a Superstar’

Stephen A. Smith walked back the comments he made comparing Rihanna to Beyoncé on Wednesday (Jan. 18). The moment occurred when the firebrand sports commentator stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show to discuss the “Needed Me” singer’s upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show. “Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things; she’s spectacular, actually,” he said. “There’s one thing she’s not: She ain’t Beyoncé.” Related A$AP Rocky Teases Rihanna’s 'Going to Bring It' for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show 01/18/2023 Obviously, the ill-suited comparison sparked a vocal outcry from the studio audience — as well as backlash among Rihanna’s fans on social media — and...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy