He’s Got Game: BTS’ Suga Sits Courtside at Lakers Match & Shows Off Custom Jersey

Suga had quite the night when he attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crytpo.com Arena on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Not only did the BTS rapper get a courtside seat to watch the Lakers face off against the Dallas Mavericks, he was also gifted a custom Lakers jersey from the team with his name inscribed above the number three. “Jump up to the top, LeBron,” the official NBA Instagram account captioned a snap of the K-pop idol holding his jersey, quoting the line Jung Kook croons in the first verse of the band’s No. 1 hit “Dynamite.”

Ahead of the game, which the Lakers ultimately lost 119 to 115 in overtime, Suga also posed on the court for a photo with Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić. For the occasion, the boy band member wore an oversized black blazer, matching wide-leg trousers and silver hoops in his ears, with his long hair slicked back.

Naturally, ARMY couldn’t get enough of Suga’s night out at the game, with several commenting on the photo posted by the NBA. “Thanks yoongi for creating basketball,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “He would be a better player than all of em starters lmaoo.”

In other BTS-related news, Suga’s bandmate Jimin just dropped “ Vibe ,” his new collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang. Prior to its Friday (Jan. 13) release, the track had already topped Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart — which is powered by Twitter — thanks to the chatter and anticipation surrounding its premiere.

Check out Suga’s photo op with Dončić as well as his brand-new Lakers jersey below.