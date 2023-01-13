ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

Shelters Available for Residents Impacted by Winter Storm 1.17.23

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on available county shelters and locations related to the current winter storm: There are currently 22 congregate shelters open across 11 counties. The total census is 755. The following emergency shelters are open as of January...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

With Lingering Storms Statewide, Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow

With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: OES: Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department Swift Water Rescue...
ca.gov

California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California is grateful for President Biden’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy