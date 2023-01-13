Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly in talks with firm that tried to buy Kohl’s

Bed Bath & Beyond is in talks with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for the sale of its assets, including its buybuy Baby stores, as part of a possible bankruptcy process , the New York Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is also in talks with other suitors about possible deals, the report added.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it does not “comment on speculation of this nature” and reiterated a previous statement that it was exploring multiple paths. Sycamore Partners declined to comment.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 12% in midday trading amid weakness in the broader market. The stock rallied for four consecutive sessions this week and closed 50% higher on Thursday .

The troubled home goods retailer posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and a plunge in sales on Tuesday, after saying last week it was exploring options , including bankruptcy, as it struggled with a dwindling cash pile.

The Union, New Jersey-based company had earlier considered selling its buybuy Baby stores after shareholder pressure, but held off on hopes it could fetch a higher price later, Reuters reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and a plunge in sales on Tuesday. John Nacion/Shutterstock

The company’s buybuy Baby chain, which sells products for infants and toddlers, helped Bed Bath & Beyond obtain a loan worth $375 million last year.

New York-based Sycamore invests in consumer goods firms and retailers. It hit the headlines last year with its takeover bid for department store chain Kohl’s.