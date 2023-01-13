CHICAGO (AP)Javonte Perkins had 18 points in Saint Louis’ 76-59 victory against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night. Perkins shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven assists. Sincere Parker shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO