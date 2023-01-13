Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to court records. The crash occurred around...
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash...
mynewsla.com
Rocks Roll onto Highway 74 near Mountain Center Following Heavy Rains
A rock slide snarled traffic Monday on Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet. The hazard was reported about 10:30 a.m. roughly two miles west of Mountain Center, south of Coldwater Creek, near McGaugh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said officers and Caltrans crews were en...
mynewsla.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to just south of...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Murder, DUI in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
Charges are expected Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Olson.
mynewsla.com
Poodle Rescued From Sewage Drain By Fire Crews and Animal Control Officers
Firefighters and animal control officers rescued a poodle that fell into a sewage drain in Palm Springs Wednesday. Crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the sewage drain at the former Palm Springs Country Club on Whitewater Club Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. “Some kids in the area...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Swift Water Rescue Mounted After Man Heard Shouting for Help in MoVal Channel
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip could not be found Monday following an extensive ground and air search. The swift water rescue was mounted about 10:25 a.m., initially in the area of Indian Street and...
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
mynewsla.com
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Mom Who Allegedly Fled with Kids into Mexico
Felony charges may be filed later this week against a 41-year-old Menifee woman suspected of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night before she was arrested. Kathryn Rose Broersma was...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Implements Program to Assist Inmates at Risk of Homelessness
Detainees released from the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside without a place to sleep and at risk of homelessness will now have options to keep them from living on the streets. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with Victory Outreach Church to manage a new...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away to be Arraigned on Other Charges
A 30-year-old man accused of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on unrelated charges of driving under the influence, while prosecutors continue to review the animal cruelty allegations. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr....
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Shooting Near Mecca, 1 Person Sustained Gunshot Wounds
Authorities Tuesday were investigating a shooting in an unincorporated area near Mecca that left an unidentified person with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded at around 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 91000 block of Sixth Street on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s department.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Postponed for Banning Man Accused of Killing Two
Arraignment was postponed Wednesday for a 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested last month following the alleged attack in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing was postponed because Francisco is in the process of securing a private attorney.
mynewsla.com
Banning Man Accused of Killing Two, Wounding One Due in Court Wednesday
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Dec. 30 following...
