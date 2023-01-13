WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An attorney for a Williston childcare provider said the “Not Guilty” verdict she received this week is the truth of the case. Prosecutors charged Torrie Vader with child abuse in 2021, claiming that she shook a five-month-old child in her care. Vader’s attorney, Kevin Chapman, said that the baby fell out of a chair that was set on the floor, but her injuries stemmed from a blood clot prior to the incident. He said the state used a doctor that incorrectly claimed child abuse occurred through shaking the baby.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO