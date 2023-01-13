Read full article on original website
Police investigating threatening text sent to Williston High School student
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A juvenile suspect is currently in custody after police responded to Williston High School for a report of a student receiving a threatening text message. According to the Williston Police Department, police arrived at the school around 1:58 p.m. to investigate the report of a threatening text message and located the […]
Alexander to decide on $15.5M school bond Tuesday
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents in Alexander will be heading to the polls Tuesday to decide on a $15.5 million bond. The Alexander School District is looking to build several elementary and middle school classrooms, as well as an expansion to their cafeteria. Superintendent Leslie Bieber said the bond will help the district keep up with its growing enrollment.
20-year-old Wildrose man dead in Williams County crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KMOT) - A 20-year-old Wildrose man was pronounced dead at a Williston hospital from injuries he received when his pickup ran into the back of a semi that was slowing down to turn at an intersection near Williston. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Highway...
Unofficial results: Alexander School District bond vote fails
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KMOT) - Alexander School District’s $15.5 million bond referendum has failed, 107 to 59 according to unofficial results. The District was looking to build several classrooms and expand their cafeteria to keep up with growing enrollment.
Parents of Baby Willow speak out about the trial
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier this week in Watford City a verdict was reached in the case of baby Willow, a jury found defendant Torrie Vader not guilty. Willow’s parents Shawn and Ashley Wahl, expecting a different outcome, were seemingly blindsided. “I was very disappointed, even from the time that we both testified. It became […]
Woman hurt in car-semi crash in Watford City, ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota woman was seriously hurt and facing possible charges in a car versus semi crash over the weekend. Highway Patrol says thirty-four year old Heather Blackston of Watford City was driving on Highway 1804 near New Town Saturday morning, when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a semi head-on. Blackston was thrown from her vehicle and transported by ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot.
Defense reacts to “Not guilty” verdict in Vader trial
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - An attorney for a Williston childcare provider said the “Not Guilty” verdict she received this week is the truth of the case. Prosecutors charged Torrie Vader with child abuse in 2021, claiming that she shook a five-month-old child in her care. Vader’s attorney, Kevin Chapman, said that the baby fell out of a chair that was set on the floor, but her injuries stemmed from a blood clot prior to the incident. He said the state used a doctor that incorrectly claimed child abuse occurred through shaking the baby.
Williams County Commissioners approve $10 million loan for gas-to-liquids plant
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Commissioners have approved a $10 million loan to Cerilon GTL for the purchase of land in the Marley Crossing area to construct a 24,000-barrel-per-day gas-to-liquids plant. The plant will bring nearly 1,000 construction jobs, 95 permanent jobs, and new technology job opportunities to...
34-year-old Watford City woman seriously injured in crash Saturday
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Watford City woman was seriously injured in a crash approximately four miles north of New Town on Highway 1804 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 1804 when her car crossed the center line and struck a semi that...
So, Who Has The Best Sandwich In Williston?
With a brand new year in full swing, I thought it might be interesting to take a look at some of the best things Williston has to offer. Now, I love me a good sandwich! Roast beef, bologna, ham and swiss...even a peanut butter sandwich. Who has some of the best sandwich in Williston? According to Yelp, here are top top 5 picks!
Watford City woman injured in Mountrail County truck collision
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a collision that took place between a semi and a pickup truck that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital. According to a release from the NDHP, at approximately 8:36 a.m. on January 14, a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound […]
Two arrested, 100+ fentanyl pills seized
BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and 100+ fentanyl pills are now in police custody following a traffic stop. The Berthold Police Department pulled over 36-year-old Chance Johnson of New Town on Thursday, Jan. 12. Police searched the vehicle and found 118 fentanyl pills. Authorities...
