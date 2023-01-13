Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?JulesDallas, TX
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Don’t Tell Joe Burrow That He’s An Underdog In Playoff Matchup Against Bills
CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Despite their...
Seahawks Injury Updates: Status of Jordyn Brooks, Jamal Adams?
Per usual protocol when an NFL season comes to an end, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided updates on numerous injured players in his final press conference on Monday. Along with providing a mixed report on safety Jamal Adams' recovery from a torn quad tendon, Carroll indicated linebacker Jordyn Brooks,...
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns
Cleveland Browns are leaving their 2022 season behind them, or at least that is the plan. To do the Browns have holes within the roster that must be plugged. Pro Football Focus put a nice addition to the Browns roster, coming in the form of one defensive free agent that Cleveland should pursue.
Colts’ Potential Future QB Officially Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
On the day of the deadline for eligible players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud finally announced that he will be going pro. When the first round begins on April 27, Stroud is expected to be selected in the top 10 picks. This declaration is welcomed news to multiple QB-needy teams, which includes the Indianapolis Colts.
Browns Assistant Jeff Howard Interviewing for Chargers Assistant Role
On the day that Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the potential raised that they could be replacing a certain individual on the defensive coaching staff. According to a report, defensive back coach Jeff Howard is interviewing for the linebackers coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers organization.
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season. After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft. For the meantime, we’ll be working...
Five Priorities for New GM Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – Having made multiple round-trip flights from San Francisco to Nashville in recent days, new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon may need a moment to catch his breath. But the year-long NFL schedule waits for no one. So, Carthon, the former 49ers director of player personnel, will...
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Patriots Free Agency Preview: Preserving Defensive Front Depth?
Following their 8-9 finish to the 2022 season, the New England Patriots are determined to make the necessary improvements to return to postseason play in the upcoming season. While the Pats offense has been heavily criticized for their performance, the Pats defense was clearly the team’s strongest unit — not only preventing points, but producing them, as well.
