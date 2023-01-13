Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys, NFL Playoffs Schedule Set; Bucs, 49ers & How Dallas Can Still Host a Game
There's no place like home ... for the NFC title game. Any hope the Dallas Cowboys have of returning to AT&T Stadium before this season lets out hinges upon the fortunes of one of their most common rivals. Seeded fifth on the NFC playoff bracket, the first among the wild cards, Dallas' only hope of hosting a game was dependent upon either the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, the respective sixth and seventh seeds, joining them in the NFC title game on Jan. 29.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings’ Season-Ending Presser: Takeaways on Ed Donatell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson
The Vikings had a strong first year under the leadership duo of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell. 13 wins, an NFC North title, and an overhauled culture that has been constantly praised by players are evidence that year one of this new regime was a success.
Tri-City Herald
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Tri-City Herald
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
