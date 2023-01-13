There's no place like home ... for the NFC title game. Any hope the Dallas Cowboys have of returning to AT&T Stadium before this season lets out hinges upon the fortunes of one of their most common rivals. Seeded fifth on the NFC playoff bracket, the first among the wild cards, Dallas' only hope of hosting a game was dependent upon either the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, the respective sixth and seventh seeds, joining them in the NFC title game on Jan. 29.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO