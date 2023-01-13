ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cowboys, NFL Playoffs Schedule Set; Bucs, 49ers & How Dallas Can Still Host a Game

There's no place like home ... for the NFC title game. Any hope the Dallas Cowboys have of returning to AT&T Stadium before this season lets out hinges upon the fortunes of one of their most common rivals. Seeded fifth on the NFC playoff bracket, the first among the wild cards, Dallas' only hope of hosting a game was dependent upon either the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, the respective sixth and seventh seeds, joining them in the NFC title game on Jan. 29.
DALLAS, TX
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks

With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
CLEVELAND, OH

