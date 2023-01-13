Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Adopt Ducky the Dog Today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
WJHG-TV
Dinner at the Park benefitting Man in the Sea Museum
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fun and educational Man in the Sea Museum is celebrating its history. Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said that with Bay County being the home of military diving, the museum is a gem to have in town. He said that many of these things that represent the military diving history were developed and built in Panama City.
WJHG-TV
Latest Wear It Wednesday fashion trends styled by Versona
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ahead of the trends and look forward to spring and holiday fashion with Versona. Versona’s Store Manager Chamagne Perdue and Assistant Manager Chelsey Bradley styled Jessica and Sam in hopes the spring weather comes sooner rather than later. Before spring arrives, however,...
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
WJHG-TV
Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day. The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79. “Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and...
Gulf Co. woman stands guard for kids
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Before the sun even comes up, Mindie Fambro is starting her workday at Port St. Joe Elementary. She’s standing by ready to make sure traffic keeps flowing and kids make it to campus safely. “She’s always here,” said Principal Jessica Brock. “I can’t recall a day where she hasn’t […]
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College searches for new president
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson throws it back to times of celebrating the area. Tag along with Hudson as he goes through clips of a local business’s grand opening, commercials from back in the day, and some lively music performances.
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 16th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys. North Bay Haven 0 Arnold 1 (Forfeit)
WJHG-TV
Bay beats Mosley, Arnold gets home win over Bozeman
Warm and humid weather will continue this week in NWFL. BDS leaders responded to the report in a press conference. NewsChannel 7's Jamilka Gibson has more on what they discussed.
WJHG-TV
Another warm and humid day with a stray quick shower
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and a spotty light shower accompanying a foggy start. We’ll have a chance like yesterday for brief small hit or miss stray showers today with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds after the fog lifts out. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 8amCST this morning.
WJHG-TV
Celebrating The Man In The Sea Museum
The roundabout is officially in use as of today. A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
WJHG-TV
Bay comes up short on the pitch against Gulf Breeze
A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there. Join the Chapter Chat. Updated: 21 hours ago. Join the NewsChannel 7...
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
denisesanger.com
The Ultimate Panama City Beach Checklist: Experience the Best of Florida’s Beachside Paradise!
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Unlocking the Secrets of Panama City Beach: Top Tips for an Unforgettable Vacation. Panama City Beach. Just the thought of it makes...
WJHG-TV
Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Possible changes to beach chair, event vendors for newly declared Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Island beaches from the Hilton Garden Inn on HWY 98 to Eglin AFB property down Santa Rosa Blvd. are public property. The board of county commissioners is taking that message one step forward by declaring the nearly 2.5-mile the official Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park. New signage will […]
A 180-foot ship is sunk in the Gulf to create an artificial reef
The retired research vessel MANTA plunged to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico
Comments / 0