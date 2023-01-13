ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Adopt Ducky the Dog Today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the perfect, relaxed companion, Ducky is your girl. Ducky, a three-year-old terrier mix stopped by the studio today looking for a place to call home. As the video attached shows, Ducky is a calm lap dog who is perfectly happy relaxing all...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dinner at the Park benefitting Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fun and educational Man in the Sea Museum is celebrating its history. Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said that with Bay County being the home of military diving, the museum is a gem to have in town. He said that many of these things that represent the military diving history were developed and built in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Latest Wear It Wednesday fashion trends styled by Versona

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ahead of the trends and look forward to spring and holiday fashion with Versona. Versona’s Store Manager Chamagne Perdue and Assistant Manager Chelsey Bradley styled Jessica and Sam in hopes the spring weather comes sooner rather than later. Before spring arrives, however,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day. The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79. “Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Gulf Co. woman stands guard for kids

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Before the sun even comes up, Mindie Fambro is starting her workday at Port St. Joe Elementary. She’s standing by ready to make sure traffic keeps flowing and kids make it to campus safely. “She’s always here,” said Principal Jessica Brock. “I can’t recall a day where she hasn’t […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College searches for new president

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast State College is still in the market for its next president. The school held a public forum for the community Tuesday to get their opinions. They’ve been looking for the right fit for a while now. The previous President, Dr. John Holdnak...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson throws it back to times of celebrating the area. Tag along with Hudson as he goes through clips of a local business’s grand opening, commercials from back in the day, and some lively music performances.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Another warm and humid day with a stray quick shower

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and a spotty light shower accompanying a foggy start. We’ll have a chance like yesterday for brief small hit or miss stray showers today with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds after the fog lifts out. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 8amCST this morning.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating The Man In The Sea Museum

The roundabout is officially in use as of today. A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay comes up short on the pitch against Gulf Breeze

A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there. Join the Chapter Chat. Updated: 21 hours ago. Join the NewsChannel 7...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City get ready for combat

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Future Marines of Dothan and Panama City went head-to-head in Marine Corps Recruit Training Readiness event. The event took place at the Vernon Sportsplex near Sylvania Road at Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Young men and women with each group had a friendly athletic competition Saturday...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE

