A brand new year lies before us — 2023. What does it hold in store for us? Do we thank God enough for all the many blessings he sends to us?. This is now 11 days since the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. The five children are enjoying living together in one house. It’s like having their friends come to stay all the time. Susan and children Jennifer and Ryan moved in with Ervin and children Kaitlyn, Isaiah, and Curtis. It’s not “his” children or “her” children now…it’s their children. They are a well-blended family already. May God give them many happy years together.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO