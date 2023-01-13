Read full article on original website
A husband filed for divorce after carefully examining this image of his wife.
You'll feel uneasy after reading a contentious story that has been going around the Internet for a while. will probably cause you to examine each picture you've ever shot more closely.
A Man Files for Divorce From His Wife for Bathing Only Once a Year
A court granted a Taiwanese man a divorce after he complained about his wife Lin’s hygiene habits, which caused him mental torture. Lin showered once a year and seldom brushed her hair or teeth.
Dear Penny: Can My Lazy Husband Take My Pension if We Divorce?
A couple, together 20 years but not really a couple anymore, is together because they can’t afford to get a divorce. She retired after 30 years of hell from her employer and gets a pension. Both get Social Security. Is he entitled to any of her pension when he didn't earn it?
Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage
Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.
Woman on sister-in-law: "She won't leave my house; she wants a break in her marriage"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Moving into a new home with your spouse is often the start of shared goals and having a family, but what do you do when you suddenly get someone else living there with you, and they're not in a hurry to leave at all?
Refinery29
“He’s A House Husband, I Pay For Everything”: Real Couples Explain Their Finances
In a time where costs are ever rising and the housing market is, to put it delicately, losing its mind, there are financial perks to being in a relationship. Certain costs can go down when you couple up as you avoid the invisible tax on single people. But it's a...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Husband Seeking Divorce After Wife Sold His Gaming System Behind His Back
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Infidelity is the leading cause of divorce in the United States. Couples get divorced for various reasons, from financial issues to domestic violence.
Wife on divorce: "Should I leave my husband now or wait for the kids to grow up?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding that your marriage is over is a difficult step to take, more so when you already have a family and know that the kids will be affected by anything their parents do. Is that a reason to keep holding on to a marriage even if the partners no longer care about each other?
Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits
When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”
Lovina shares more from Susan and Ervin's wedding and the creation of a family of seven
A brand new year lies before us — 2023. What does it hold in store for us? Do we thank God enough for all the many blessings he sends to us?. This is now 11 days since the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. The five children are enjoying living together in one house. It’s like having their friends come to stay all the time. Susan and children Jennifer and Ryan moved in with Ervin and children Kaitlyn, Isaiah, and Curtis. It’s not “his” children or “her” children now…it’s their children. They are a well-blended family already. May God give them many happy years together.
