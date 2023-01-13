ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 1

Doug Shuff
5d ago

The people voted for the Casino years ago . Conservative politics have kept it from getting built . Arkansas has a tradition of voting against the will of the people

Reply
2
Related
THV11

Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice announces departure from WM3 case

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas case. Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, spent nearly 20 years on death row, for a crime he said he didn't commit— the murder of three young boys in West Memphis back in 1993.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms

This article was updated Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. A judge has stripped Legends Resort and Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses of the license to operate a casino in Pope County. The long-awaited ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which will again decide the fate of Arkansas’ fourth and, for […] The post Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
POPE COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history

With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Sanders signs executive order repealing Covid-19 executive orders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement after signing an executive order to repeal COVID-19 executive orders Friday:. “Today, I signed an Executive Order that terminates five existing Executive Orders on COVID-19 that are obsolete. I also directed our government to prioritize and promote other pressing public health challenges. Unfortunately, government has prioritized COVID-19 disproportionally and allowed other health concerns like addiction, cancer screenings, diabetes, and mental health to worsen. As Governor, I will always put the health, safety, and well-being of Arkansans first. President Biden declared the ‘pandemic is over’ during an appearance on ’60 minutes’ last year. I promised that when I was elected governor, Arkansas would not have mask mandates or vaccine mandates and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. The first case of COVID-19 was identified more than three years ago, and it is time for Arkansas — and America — to get back to normal.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy