The people voted for the Casino years ago . Conservative politics have kept it from getting built . Arkansas has a tradition of voting against the will of the people
Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice announces departure from WM3 case
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas case. Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, spent nearly 20 years on death row, for a crime he said he didn't commit— the murder of three young boys in West Memphis back in 1993.
Gov. Sanders reverses official position on mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
Former Arkansas Senator sentenced to 12 months in prison for bribery conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV had previously pleaded guilty back in 2018 to conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to devise a scheme. According to reports, he was sentenced to 12 months...
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms
This article was updated Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 5:40 p.m. A judge has stripped Legends Resort and Casino and Cherokee Nation Businesses of the license to operate a casino in Pope County. The long-awaited ruling will be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which will again decide the fate of Arkansas’ fourth and, for […] The post Judge revokes Cherokees’ Pope County casino license; fight at Arkansas Supreme Court looms appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
Sanders signs executive order repealing Covid-19 executive orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement after signing an executive order to repeal COVID-19 executive orders Friday:. “Today, I signed an Executive Order that terminates five existing Executive Orders on COVID-19 that are obsolete. I also directed our government to prioritize and promote other pressing public health challenges. Unfortunately, government has prioritized COVID-19 disproportionally and allowed other health concerns like addiction, cancer screenings, diabetes, and mental health to worsen. As Governor, I will always put the health, safety, and well-being of Arkansans first. President Biden declared the ‘pandemic is over’ during an appearance on ’60 minutes’ last year. I promised that when I was elected governor, Arkansas would not have mask mandates or vaccine mandates and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. The first case of COVID-19 was identified more than three years ago, and it is time for Arkansas — and America — to get back to normal.”
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Asa Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County for DWI, possession of drugs and guns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III, was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13. The former Arkansas governor's 47-year-old son, who has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in recent years, faces even more serious charges now. In addition to...
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRT
LITTLE ROCK, AR. - The Little Rock Education Association (LREA) has come out strongly against recent statements and executive orders signed by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she took office.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive order ending previous COVID-19 executive orders
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended the boards and committees overseeing the Arkansas COVID-19 response with actions taken Friday.
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Governor’s latest executive order repeals ‘obsolete’ COVID restriction orders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order repealing multiple previous executive orders pertaining to COVID-19 that she deemed "obsolete."
Arkansas Tech University blocks TikTok on campus network and devices
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Several universities nationwide have decided to ban the popular app TikTok on their campus networks, due to potential privacy risks that the app could pose. Arkansas Tech University implemented the same app suspension at the start of the semester. The University Relations Director said the decision...
