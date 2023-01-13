LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement after signing an executive order to repeal COVID-19 executive orders Friday:. “Today, I signed an Executive Order that terminates five existing Executive Orders on COVID-19 that are obsolete. I also directed our government to prioritize and promote other pressing public health challenges. Unfortunately, government has prioritized COVID-19 disproportionally and allowed other health concerns like addiction, cancer screenings, diabetes, and mental health to worsen. As Governor, I will always put the health, safety, and well-being of Arkansans first. President Biden declared the ‘pandemic is over’ during an appearance on ’60 minutes’ last year. I promised that when I was elected governor, Arkansas would not have mask mandates or vaccine mandates and we would not shut down churches and schools because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. The first case of COVID-19 was identified more than three years ago, and it is time for Arkansas — and America — to get back to normal.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO