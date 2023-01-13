Read full article on original website
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
Mother at center of Amber Alert arrested for kidnapping biological daughter
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A biological mother was arrested for the alleged kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert Monday. Amy Lyn Payne is facing charges of kidnapping of a child/ abduction/ child stealing, according to the Love County Sheriff’s Office. Payne was arrested Wednesday...
Suspect on the run after shooting kills two teens in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas — Police in Gainesville are looking for the suspect that shot and killed two teens Monday evening. In a news release, the department said they heard about the shooting at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 16. Officers were dispatched to the area near North Culberson Street and West U.S. Highway 82.
Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. The Denison Police Department and the Denison Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Dean around 3:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile...
Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
Marshall County girl found safe, biological mother to be charged, sheriffs say
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - An Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old girl from Marshall County was canceled Monday night and her biological mother is now facing a kidnapping charge. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Abby Carter was safely in their custody at 11 p.m. Sheriffs said Carter was...
1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
Denison taking steps to lower catalytic convertor thefts
(KXII) -A wave of catalytic converter thefts is sweeping the nation, more than 14,000 every year. That’s more than triple the number reported just four years ago by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “They’re so quick and easily removed, that’s why it’s become such a big deal,” said Denison...
Man arrested in connection to missing woman's disappearance in Collin County, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Collin County are searching for a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, and a man has been arrested in connection to her disappearance. In a news release Sunday, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said Kayla Kelley had not been...
Bonham Police looking for a new chief
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Bonham Police Department is looking for a new chief. This comes after current Chief Mike Bankston announced his retirement. Chief Bankston says he served as Bonham’s Chief for 39 years. The new police chief could make between $100,000 to $120,000 a year and will also...
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)
Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
Amber Alert: Oklahoma law enforcement looking for 14-year-old girl
Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night as they look for a 14-year-old girl out of Marshall County.
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement, there are no major injuries reported at this time. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently shut down. Motorist are asked to...
High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests
DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Grayson County Judge drops plan to investigate Magers
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Before he was sworn in as Grayson County Judge on January 1, Bruce Dawsey questioned what he had called the "illegal" appointment of his predecessor as director of North Texas Regional Airport. On Tuesday, Dawsey said he has decided to drop a planned investigation of...
Man dies after motorcycle wreck
Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
