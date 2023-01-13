ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. The Denison Police Department and the Denison Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Dean around 3:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are investigating after a juvenile was wounded in an accidental shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said police and paramedics were called to an address in the 500 block of Dean Drive around 3:30 p.m. "Upon arrival, it was discovered that a juvenile had...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

1 man, 1 teen dead after Gainesville shooting

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man and teen died after a shooting in Cooke County Monday afternoon, and police said the suspect has not been identified. According to the Gainesville Police Department 19-year-old Antonio Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile died from their injuries. Police said it happened in the...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Denison taking steps to lower catalytic convertor thefts

(KXII) -A wave of catalytic converter thefts is sweeping the nation, more than 14,000 every year. That’s more than triple the number reported just four years ago by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “They’re so quick and easily removed, that’s why it’s become such a big deal,” said Denison...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Bonham Police looking for a new chief

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Bonham Police Department is looking for a new chief. This comes after current Chief Mike Bankston announced his retirement. Chief Bankston says he served as Bonham’s Chief for 39 years. The new police chief could make between $100,000 to $120,000 a year and will also...
BONHAM, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)

Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near exit 73. According to law enforcement, there are no major injuries reported at this time. The northbound lanes of the highway are currently shut down. Motorist are asked to...
DENISON, TX
fox4news.com

High-speed chase in Kaufman County ends in Dallas County with two arrests

DALLAS - Two people were arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Kaufman County and ended in Dallas County early Saturday morning. The chase started at about 11 p.m., when Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull over a pick-up truck that was possibly stolen, but the driver refused to stop.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson County Judge drops plan to investigate Magers

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Before he was sworn in as Grayson County Judge on January 1, Bruce Dawsey questioned what he had called the "illegal" appointment of his predecessor as director of North Texas Regional Airport. On Tuesday, Dawsey said he has decided to drop a planned investigation of...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Man dies after motorcycle wreck

Man dies after motorcycle wreck Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead | Fatal Accident Body SULPHUR BLUFF — A 73-year-old Lone Oak man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. According to DPS reports, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak was eastbound on FM 71, ran off the road at a corner and struck a culvert. Wilson died at the hospital after being transported from the 1:57 p.m. wreck. He was pronounced by Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer according to the DPS report. The crash is being investigated by DPS trooper Cody Sagnibene of Sulphur Springs..
LONE OAK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy