Lisa Marie Presley to be buried alongside Elvis at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter to the King of Rock n’ Roll Elvis Presley, died Thursday at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie died after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but died hours later.

Friday morning, people took to Elvis’ Memphis mansion Graceland to pay their respects.

The Associated Press reported that Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020, according to a representative of actor Riley Keough, who is Presley’s daughter.

“It’s just so unexpected. I never thought I would see Lisa die so young,” said one fan visiting Graceland, the property which Lisa Marie helped oversee while pursuing her own music career.

Some of those mourners were on hand to get what would be their last glimpse of Elvis’s princess just the weekend before when Lisa Marie visited Graceland on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Those mourners left flowers at the end of Graceland’s lengthy driveway and stared with a new appreciation at Elvis’ airplane, the Lisa Marie.

“Elvis is a part of my daily life and I always thought Lisa was so beautiful,” said one mourner.

Lisa Marie’s death came just weeks before her 55th birthday, which is on Feb. 1.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.