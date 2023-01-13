ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Tri-City Herald

Would Mavs Trade with Knicks Satisfy Luka Doncic’s Want For Roster Change?

JAN 18 Doncic wants change? Does potential Knicks trade move the needle?. Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' nationally televised meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there were a couple of interesting tidbits that came up in the NBA trade rumor mill. The first interesting information came from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who is reporting that Mavs star Luka Doncic is finally starting to make his want for roster change known to the front office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal

Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Brook Lopez Attempts to Explain Scuffle With Gary Trent Jr. and Strange Headband Throw

Brook Lopez seems to have lost his mind. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks center was ejected for the first time in his NBA career Tuesday night following a strange scuffle with Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. It seemed to start with some subtle pushing back and forth before Lopez escalated the incident, pushing Trent toward the baseline out of bounds. Eventually, Lopez decided to take things even further, ripping Trent's headband off and throwing it away.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Myles Turner has improved significantly this season. Just ask his former teammates and coaches

A quick glance at Myles Turner's stats shows that he is having his best-ever season for the Indiana Pacers. He is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which are career highs. His three-point shooting percentage (39%) and true shooting percentage (66.4%) are both higher than they have ever been before. His defense is still excellent. Turner is having a career year at age 26 and has been a huge part of the Pacers' surprising start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Giddey Dominance Shining During Thunder Win Streak

Oklahoma City is carrying a three-game win streak currently with victories against top teams in the Eastern Conference. Josh Giddey is a major reason why OKC is getting closer to being .500 on the season. He has been dominant this season, but in his last three games he’s upped his level of play even more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Must Find Consistent Minutes for Rookie Jaden Hardy

Though the Dallas Mavericks (24-21) fell to the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) on Sunday night, there was a silver lining by the name of Jaden Hardy. With the Mavs shorthanded — Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., along with Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber were all out — Jason Kidd called upon Hardy to bring a scoring punch off the bench in the 140-123 loss.
DALLAS, TX

