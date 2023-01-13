Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Houston facing storms, return to typical winter weather this week
After an unseasonably warm run, this week will bring thunderstorms and colder temperatures.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel celebrates NASA moon landing in Miss Universe 2023 national costume contest
When Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel took the stage in the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume Show this week, she wore the moon, literally.
Houston art giant busts out massive new JFK sculpture near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Where to start with all the David Adickes sculptures dotting Houston landscape? Perhaps his 44 gigantic heads paying homage to our U.S. presidents (still no Trump)? His giant cello downtown, a local landmark? His oft-photographed/Instagram fave We Love Houston sign? His 36-foot Beatles statues at 8th Wonder Brewery? Or the apropos Mount Rush Hour located at a notorious Houston bottleneck?Indeed, the 95-year-old (yes, really) creator of iconic, white artworks (take his 67-foot, cement-and-steel statue of Sam Houston, which serves as a welcome off I-45 to his hometown of Huntsville) has become Houston's resident artist of giant works. Apropos, his latest...
spacecityweather.com
Houston will turn back toward more winter-like conditions by Wednesday night
Good morning, and I hope you had a fine weekend. Houston will see three warm days before a more winter-like pattern returns to the region. That is not to say it will be blisteringly cold, but rather simply that we’ll see highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also have a smattering of rain chances, but as of now there is nothing too significant on the horizon.
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in H-Town?
HOUSTON — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary was $60,000 in 2022 and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
Houston Chronicle
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Everything’s bigger in Texas. Yeah, yeah, we know. But sometimes it’s literally true, and that’s the case here with the newly opened Royal Caribbean cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston, which is now home base for the world’s largest cruise ships. Whether you’re a cruise...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
fox29.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
