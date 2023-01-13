ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Man wanted for multiple charges including mail theft arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) has arrested a man wanted for multiple charges after attempting to resist arrest in Reno Tuesday night. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 8:16 p.m. on January 17, members of the RCSU took...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person shot in Reno robbery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robbery on Vine St. and W. 5th St. led to a shooting in Reno Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 17. Reno Police Departments officials said one person was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 4:07 p.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect involved in the hit and run. Update at 1:11 p.m.: Sparks Police say they were called to the area Tuesday morning for reports...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School. Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm. Officers recovered a handgun that was...
YERINGTON, NV
mynews4.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in identifying attempted kidnapping suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted kidnapping suspect at CVS Pharmacy on Monday. According to CCSO at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Monday, January 16, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson St. The suspect was loitering in the store for about an hour and a half before grabbing an employee by the wrist and pulled her outside the store. The employee was able to break away from the suspect and returned inside the store to safety and called 911.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Two animals injured in house fire on 7th Street

Fire crews with the Reno Fire Department made quick work of a house fire in northeast Reno on Tuesday. The fire was reported on the 1400 block of East 7th Street around just after noon on January 17, 2023. Officials on scene told us that Reno Police officers in the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Handgun Recovered from Yerington High School Grounds, Arrest Made

Yerington Police say one person has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Yerington High School. It happened Tuesday, January 17. Around noon, Yerington Police were dispatched to the school on a call that somebody possible had a firearm. The investigation started immediately and a handgun was recovered from a...
YERINGTON, NV
Record-Courier

Woman earns prison in car theft

A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night

Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County deactivates flooding call center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has deactivated its flooding call center that was first set up to deal with potential flooding from storms last week. The county has set up a damage assessment tool for residents to report damage to infrastructure and property. That tool can be accessed here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Jeremy Renner says that he is home after Snowcat accident

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Jeremy Renner posted on Twitter Monday night that he is home after he was hospitalized on New Year's Day following an accident involving his snowcat. On a tweet about the Season 2 premiere of the show "Mayor of Kingstown", Renner...
RENO, NV
Popculture

Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident

Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lane reductions and traffic shifts underway in Fernley and Wadsworth

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on I-80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials say interstate traffic will...
FERNLEY, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New law changes the way traffic violations are treated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
RENO, NV

