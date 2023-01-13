CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying an attempted kidnapping suspect at CVS Pharmacy on Monday. According to CCSO at approximately 4:56 p.m. on Monday, January 16, the suspect entered the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson St. The suspect was loitering in the store for about an hour and a half before grabbing an employee by the wrist and pulled her outside the store. The employee was able to break away from the suspect and returned inside the store to safety and called 911.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO