A 12-year-old boy made a surprise catch while deep-sea fishing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, reeling in a great white shark on Tuesday. Campbell Keenan was visiting from Boston with his family when he hooked the fish, which was estimated to be about 11-feet long, his mother told ABC News. “I was holding on to Campbell because he wasn't strapped into anything and the great white could have easily just taken him for a ride,” Colleen Keenan said. With the vessel’s first mate advising him, Campbell pulled the shark in over the course of roughly 45 minutes, bringing it in close enough for the captain to tag it. Then they released the shark—a protected species—back into the ocean, leaving only memories. “The biggest fish that I ever caught before this was a 25-inch striper,” Keenan joked to WPLG.Read it at ABC News

