ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Boy Hooks Great White Shark on Florida Fishing Trip

A 12-year-old boy made a surprise catch while deep-sea fishing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, reeling in a great white shark on Tuesday. Campbell Keenan was visiting from Boston with his family when he hooked the fish, which was estimated to be about 11-feet long, his mother told ABC News. “I was holding on to Campbell because he wasn't strapped into anything and the great white could have easily just taken him for a ride,” Colleen Keenan said. With the vessel’s first mate advising him, Campbell pulled the shark in over the course of roughly 45 minutes, bringing it in close enough for the captain to tag it. Then they released the shark—a protected species—back into the ocean, leaving only memories. “The biggest fish that I ever caught before this was a 25-inch striper,” Keenan joked to WPLG.Read it at ABC News
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy