Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
Notre Dame football predicted to land eight top prospects
With the 2024 class hosting its first recruiting event of the year, Notre Dame football has been predicted as the landing spot for eight top players. While predictions and even commitments only go so far these days, it’s a good start for the Irish coaching staff this cycle. The...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Ohio State basketball hits rock bottom after loss to Nebraska
This is by far the worst moment for the Ohio State basketball team in the last six years. That’s how long Chris Holtmann has been in control of the program. This is the worst it’s gotten after his team lost its fifth-straight game by losing to Nebraska 63-60.
Notre Dame football: 5-star defensive lineman predicted to the Irish
Given how the bottom fell out last season with Keon Keeley, Notre Dame football is on the right track in recruiting Justin Scott. The 5-star product out of St. Ignatius in Chicago is ranked as a composite 5-star according to 247Sports. Tom Loy of 247Sports has placed a prediction for Notre Dame to land the talented player out of Chicago.
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion
A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
Notre Dame Commit Cam Williams Continues Building Strong Relationships During Junior Day
Illinois wide receiver commit Cam Williams is building strong relationships with the Notre Dame staff and other 2024 commits
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique Projects
There’s a whole lot happening in college construction these days. For this rundown of some of the biggest developments, we’re taking a look at projects that were specifically established to meet and adapt to long-term needs.
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
greatlakesecho.org
EPA wins settlement in Elkhart, Indiana, pollution suit
Flexsteel Industries has agreed to settle a toxic pollution lawsuit by paying $9.8 million to clean up its former furniture manufacturing site in Elkhart, Indiana. The agreement finalized in December resolves a suit against Flexsteel Industries for groundwater contamination at the Lane Street industrial site and also requires the company to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for some past expenses in responding to the contamination.
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wfft.com
I-69 crash caused by extension ladder in the roadway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The crash that closed northbound lanes of I-69 around 9:30 Monday morning happened when the driver of a dump truck swerved to avoid hitting an 8-foot extension ladder that was laying in the road. Troopers say Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was heading north...
cbs4indy.com
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
abc57.com
Man accused of armed robbery at grocery store on Hively Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly holding a knife to a woman's neck while trying to rob her at a Kroger on Hively Avenue Sunday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to the store, in the 100 block of W. Hively,...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0