EXCLUSIVE: Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, Deadline has learned. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Marvel declined to comment. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, James joins previously announced cast members Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt. James originated the...

14 MINUTES AGO