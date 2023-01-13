Read full article on original website
House of Esther listed for sale
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The End Gun Violence in Michigan Coalition and other activists attended a vigil to honor those killed by gun violence. Skaff Furniture Carpet One held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new warehouse. New Path, Inc. getting $1M in federal funds.
State launches county-level substance use tool
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has launched a new tool to help stakeholders target efforts to address substance use issues in their counties and will support decision-making for spending opioid settlement funds. It’s called the Michigan Substance Use Vulnerability Index (MI-SUVI). According...
Skaff Furniture opens new warehouse
Statewide leaders demanding action on electric vehicle road funding shortage in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Leaders from the newly formed Coalition on Electric Vehicles and Transportation Revenue are demanding action from the state, after a new report completed by Anderson Economic Group. According to a release sent to TV5, the report shows that from 2019-2021, Michigan roads did not receive $50...
CMU professors research Great Lakes fish
National Guard units to participate in cold weather exercises
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - National Guard units from Michigan, Wisconsin and South Carolina will soon brave the cold for the Michigan National Guard’s annual winter exercise. Officials said Northern Strike 23-1 is set to take place Jan. 20-28 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training center. “For...
First state legislative bill introduced includes repeal of “Right to Work”
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ten years after a republican led legislature passed the “Right to Work” law, all eyes are now on Lansing to see if the new democratic majority will repeal it. This comes after bills were introduced in the state house and senate that include the proposal.
Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11-12
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Free Snowmobiling Weekend takes place Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. During that time, snowmobilers can operate their machines without a snowmobile registration or trail permit. “Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles...
School districts receive funding to hire school resource officers
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - School districts across the state will receive funding to hire school resource officers to help keep students safe. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly $25 million to hire 195 school resource officers at school districts across the state for the next three years. “It’s exciting for the future...
Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An operation conducted by law enforcement officials has removed 301 illegal guns from Michigan streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime, and it is aimed at reducing gun violence by removing illegal guns from the street. “Every Michigander deserves to...
Wet roads & scattered rain Tuesday, rain & snow likely Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain swept through in a widespread fashion on Monday evening, that activity has turned more scattered this Tuesday. Rain stays scattered the rest of today and everyone sees unseasonably warm temperatures, but by the end of the week temperatures will start to hedge closer to normal again. This will be behind the next storm system which is still set to bring rain, wintry mix, and snow to Mid-Michigan on Thursday.
Police: Carrollton students suspended after threatening St. Louis High School
ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WNEM) – The St. Louis Police Department said it is investigating verbal threats made against St. Louis High School following a wrestling match. Following a wrestling match against Carrollton High School on Wednesday night, Jan. 11, there was a scuffle between the two teams that was instigated by two Carrollton wrestlers while the teams were shaking hands, said Richard Ramereiz, the St. Louis Chief of Police.
Suspects in Mt. Morris shooting arraigned
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) – The two suspects involved in the deadly shooting at a Mt. Morris apartment complex on Jan. 11 have been arraigned. According to Mt. Morris Police Chief Kevin Mihailoff, 24-year-old Cedric Hendrickson, and 22-year-old Katarena Maddox were arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with charges involving the deadly shooting of Mallory Dunnivant.
