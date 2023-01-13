Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North CarolinaAmarie M.Wilson, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
WITN
Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident. The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits. An...
WRAL
14 people displaced by apartment fire on Peartree Lane in Raleigh
The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed. The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed.
cbs17
Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
cbs17
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
cbs17
Firefighters extinguish ‘fully involved’ tractor trailer fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning. At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first. When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved...
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Car and tractor trailer crash on 401 in Harnett County, spilling diesel on roadway
KIPLING, N.C. — A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 401 North at Chalybeate Springs Road, near Kipling. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on the scene to find both vehicles still there and the...
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
jocoreport.com
Pedestrians Struck In McDonald’s Parking Lot
CLAYTON – Two pedestrians were struck and injured Wednesday morning in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Flowers Commerce Drive near Buffalo Road. Just before 9:00am, a silver passenger car struck the pedestrians, reportedly as they were leaving the restaurant. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Man taken into custody at Durham home
A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
WRAL
Day care fire involving Molotov cocktail being investigated as arson
A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care is currently under investigation for reports of sexual assault after multiple complaints were made against the same employee. A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care...
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
WECT
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police. At about 12:18 a.m. officers said they were called to Mikoto’s, a Japanese restaurant along the 7900 block of Raeford...
Comments / 0