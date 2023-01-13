ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

WITN

Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident. The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits. An...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Pedestrians Struck In McDonald’s Parking Lot

CLAYTON – Two pedestrians were struck and injured Wednesday morning in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Flowers Commerce Drive near Buffalo Road. Just before 9:00am, a silver passenger car struck the pedestrians, reportedly as they were leaving the restaurant. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC

