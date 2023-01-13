Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed's action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
msn.com
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
CNBC
Some Wells Fargo customers have already received their share of the $2 billion misconduct settlement. Here's what you need to know
Wells Fargo also agreed to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty, which marks the largest fine ever doled out by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. $1.3 billion of the $2 billion in consumer redress already has reached 11 million accounts, according to the CFPB. If you are among the customers...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
NBC News
