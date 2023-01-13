Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag reveals why Luke Shaw played at centre-back against Man City
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the decision to play Luke Shaw at centre-back against rivals Manchester City.
Antonio Conte sends Hugo Lloris message after north London derby defeat
Antonio Conte speaks out after Hugo Lloris' error in the north London derby defeat to Arsenal.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Fiorentina reject Leicester bid for Nicolas Gonzalez
Leicester City's initial offer for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez has been knocked back by Fiorentina, sources have told 90min.
Bayern Munich remain interested in signing Harry Kane
Bayern Munich have not given up hope of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, sources have told 90min.
Jurgen Klopp says 'passion' was key factor in Liverpool FA Cup win
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see some passion from his Liverpool players in their FA Cup win over Wolves.
Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign Moussa Diaby
Arsenal are unlikely to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this transfer window, sources have told 90min.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
The story behind that noise on BBC One before Wolves vs Liverpool
Details of what happened in the BBC studio ahead of the FA Cup third round replay between Wolves and Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag reveals Anthony Martial 'begged' to start Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag reveals Anthony Martial 'begged' to start Manchester derby.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal confident on Rice; Nkunku's Chelsea confirmation
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Declan Rice, Christopher Nkunku, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and more.
Barcelona secure new contracts for Caroline Graham Hansen & Ingrid Engen
Barcelona have tied Norway internationals Caroline Graham Hansen and Ingrid Engen to new contracts.
National League play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
Here's everything there is to know about the National League play-offs.
Jose Mourinho appears to take swipe at relentless Chelsea spending
Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at former club Chelsea's 'limitless' spending power.
Casemiro suspended for Man Utd's crunch trip to Arsenal
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro is suspended for the huge Premier League clash with Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
Man City chants: Videos & lyrics to Citizens songs
The most popular songs sung by Manchester City fans.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0