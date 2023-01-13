Warrior wrap-up (1-12): Rice Lake hockey unable to keep pace with Eau Claire North

The Rice Lake boys hockey team got a pair of third-period goals but it wasn't enough to keep pace in Thursday's Big Rivers game at Eau Claire North, won 6-2 by the Huskies.

Two minutes, and 39 seconds into the third period the Warriors got on the scoreboard as Austin Storberg scored after an assist from Jake Kunz. Rice Lake also had Max Tomesh find the net, with assists from Owen Storberg and Lucas Peters, a little more than seven minutes into the final period.

Matthew Neeser made 27 saves over the first two periods, and Evan Hillyer took over at goalie and had 23 in the third. Eau Claire North (8-8, 4-4) held a 36-13 advantage on shots on goal.

Rice Lake (3-9, 1-6) will look to end its four-game slide when it hosts Spooner in a nonconference contest on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56

After a competitive start, things got away late in the first half and the Warriors were unable to recover in a loss to the Tigers at Ole Olsen Gym.

Rice Lake (5-6, 2-5) had an early four-point advantage 11 minutes into the game and it was still notched at 24 points apiece with five minutes to halftime.

New Richmond (6-8, 3-3) had scored 12 points in five possessions to turn Rice Lake's 20-18 advantage into a 30-24 lead for the Tigers. New Richmond ended up closing the first half on a 13-1 run to head into the break up 37-25.

The Warriors quickly trimmed the deficit to seven a minute into the second but that was as close as they got as New Richmond had another 10-0 run to lead 51-33 with 10:47 remaining.

Eliana Sheplee scored 23 points, Isabelle Schmidt had 10 and Kendra Richter finished with nine. The Warriors had 25 offensive rebounds but shot 28.4% for the game.

Adaline Sheplee pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with her seven points. She also had three assists. Eliana Sheplee secured 13 boards, and both Schmidt and Richter had eight.

New Richmond was led by 33 points from Gaby Aune. The Tigers shot 41.3% overall, including 48.4% in the opening half.

Rice Lake hosts Northwestern on Monday and Superior on Tuesday.

Wrestling

The Warriors were at a nonconference quad at Spooner, and with just five wrestlers available, Rice Lake went winless in its three matches.

Amery shut out Rice Lake 84-0, Spooner/Webster won 65-12 and Cumberland took the victory 72-12.

Aidan Drost and Easton Stone each finished with a pin and victory by forfeit. Drost took down Spooner/Webster's James Nauretz in one minute and 12 seconds in their bout at 182 pounds. Stone got Vince Mykkanen of Spooner/Webster to the mat in 35 seconds for a win at 195.

The Warriors head to Ladysmith for an invite on Saturday.