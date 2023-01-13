Read full article on original website
Gangsta Boo's homegoing service 'sends the Queen of Memphis off right'
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the "Queen of Memphis" was laid to rest. A pioneer for female-driven hip-hop, Gangsta Boo was honored at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church as family, friends and fans waited to say their last goodbyes to the influential rapper. As an artist attendees said was...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her
Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
'We want to teach you entertainment' | Online radio station starts youth mentorship program, remembers late DJ
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dreams keep memories alive. That's the sentiment that a CEO of a local radio station seems to be echoing by continuing the work that he started with the late DJ Smooth and launching a new program at "99 Da Mixx." As local organizations and community members...
L.A. County coroner defers cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The L.A. County Coroner says a cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley is ‘deferred’ as the investigation continues. The coroner confirms to ABC News Presley did undergo an examination Jan. 14, 2023, by the Medical Examiner. The coroner said her cause of death is being deferred pending the results of toxicology.
Heal the Hood takes its 'Wake Up' tour to Memphis schools to show students a brighter future
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Heal the Hood is on a mission to invest in the future of Mid-South children. So the group is currently holding a ‘Wake Up’ tour through 30 Memphis schools. The goal is to inspire children to stay out of gangs and make drastic lifestyle...
Meet the redheaded owner of The Ginger's Bread, pun very much intended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ginger's Bread and Co is a specialty made bread shop owned by Jimmy Hoxie. Hoxie started making sourdough breads about 20 years ago, and eventually got really good at it. "The beginning of the pandemic, I was working for two different places, and one place...
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also […]
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Why MLK Day Celebration games mean more for Memphis Grizzlies and their fans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday marked the Memphis Grizzlies' 21st Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game in a city that will forever be linked to Dr. King. "People do their research about MLK, (his murder) at the Lorraine Motel, the National Civil Rights Museum and what he means to Memphis," said Grizzlies fan Jay Allen.
Donate blood for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Red Cross is scheduled to host a blood drive at St. Francis Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Saint Catherine meeting room at 5959 Park Ave. Red Cross is consistently working to secure blood donor resources to resolve the...
actionnews5.com
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
Here's who was nominated for the 2023 Blues Music Awards in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Singer and harmonica player John Nemeth, vocalist Shemekia Copeland, country blues artist Rory Block, and guitarist Eric Gales are among the top nominees for this year's Blues Music Awards. The Blues Foundation on Tuesday released the list of nominees for the 44th installment of the awards,...
Memphis Zoo mourns death of one of its wolves from Teton Trek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is mourning the death of one of its wolves, after zoo leaders said the animal was "humanely euthanized due to his age-related mobility issues." The Zoo said Dakota lived in Teton Trek area. The zoo said Dakota was 13-years-old, and wolves in the...
Memphis Police mourn death of retired MPD K9 'Blek'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are mourning the death of a retired K9 dog that served 11 years with the department. MPD said K9 ‘Blek’ passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Born in 2009, Blek began service with MPD in 2011, partnered with Officer L. Howell. MPD...
actionnews5.com
Suspect on the run after shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting in the Hollywood area that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say that at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Peres Avenue near the railroad...
Family, friends and Memphians scream ‘No Justice, No peace' as protests continue after the loss of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It continues to be a fight for justice — over a week since a simple traffic stop sent Tyre Nichols to the hospital in critical condition. Two protests broke out across Memphis over just a couple of hours on Tuesday. Protestors first crashed Mayor Jim...
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
fox26houston.com
4 members of Memphis church killed in Yoakum plane crash
Four people are dead, one in stable condition after a small plane crash in Yoakum, Texas. The passengers were from a Tennessee church and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
