Winnebago County, IL

WIFR

Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Loves Park man is in custody after what police are calling a domestic violence incident. Michael Keen faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Winnebago County deputies dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County. Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

City leaders address deadly shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting at Pinnon’s, a neighborhood meat market, left one woman dead and only a few days later, a shooting on 23rd street claimed the lives of three more. At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Tom McNamara made it clear that this senseless violence has to end.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

23rd street shooting suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department arrested the suspect who allegedly killed three people in the 23rd Street shooting back on Sunday. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 news that 19-year-old Jaylon Johnson is currently in custody. The victims were 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two killed in Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Capron, Ill. First responders dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 14000 block of Russellville Road to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
CAPRON, IL
WIFR

Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Traffic stop on I-90 nets loaded guns, crack cocaine, fentanyl

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A Wisconsin man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-90 in Rutland Township. Kane County Sheriff's detectives stopped a Chevrolet Trax that was speeding westbound on I-90 and smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. During the traffic stop, detectives also saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings

Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit drug dealer sentenced to 6 years in prison

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Marcus Payton, 38, has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in the Beloit area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In January 2022, Payton was identified by a police informant as a crack dealer. The informant was able to buy crack from Payton on […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
POPLAR GROVE, IL

