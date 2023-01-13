Read full article on original website
WIFR
Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Loves Park man is in custody after what police are calling a domestic violence incident. Michael Keen faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. Winnebago County deputies dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the 300 block...
WIFR
Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County. Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
WIFR
City leaders address deadly shootings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting at Pinnon’s, a neighborhood meat market, left one woman dead and only a few days later, a shooting on 23rd street claimed the lives of three more. At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor Tom McNamara made it clear that this senseless violence has to end.
WIFR
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly Pinnon’s shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking for help to find the man they believe shot and killed a woman at a local meat market last Wednesday. William Jones, 40, is wanted for first degree murder and armed robbery charges. Jones is not in custody at this time. Rockford...
WIFR
23rd street shooting suspect in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Department arrested the suspect who allegedly killed three people in the 23rd Street shooting back on Sunday. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 news that 19-year-old Jaylon Johnson is currently in custody. The victims were 29-year-old Vasshawn Johnson, 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and a...
WIFR
Two killed in Boone County crash
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Capron, Ill. First responders dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 14000 block of Russellville Road to investigate. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
WIFR
Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
WIFR
Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
fox32chicago.com
Traffic stop on I-90 nets loaded guns, crack cocaine, fentanyl
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A Wisconsin man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for speeding on I-90 in Rutland Township. Kane County Sheriff's detectives stopped a Chevrolet Trax that was speeding westbound on I-90 and smelled a "strong odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. During the traffic stop, detectives also saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
Three killed, 2 injured in Rockford shootings on Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people, a 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were killed and 2 people were injured in two separate but related shootings in Rockford on Sunday night. Rockford Police said that around 6:30 p.m. that they were investigating shootings in the 2300 block of 23rd Street and the 4200 block […]
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
WIFR
Former Royce School in Beloit to house new Family Services’ transitional living project
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former elementary school will soon transition into a new start for some Beloit families. Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., purchased the old Royce School building at 825 Liberty Avenue to develop the Next Step transitional living project for unhoused young children and parents in Rock County.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
WIFR
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
Beloit drug dealer sentenced to 6 years in prison
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Marcus Payton, 38, has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in the Beloit area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In January 2022, Payton was identified by a police informant as a crack dealer. The informant was able to buy crack from Payton on […]
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - No matter your age, you can always make a difference. That statement was proven this week after a 97-year-old Freeport resident gifted VOICES of Stephenson County with one of the largest individual donations in its 40-year history. Organizers say the $100,000 gift will help VOICES create...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rockford man bursts from his house to save a boy from wandering onto Auburn St busy with traffic
One family member of the hero calls the circumstances of the rescue, “Divine Intervention.”. Two snoozing parents owe their undying gratitude to one Rockford, IL man after he saved their kid from wandering onto one busy street. Twitter user Ashley Ray (who goes by @TheAshleyRay on the bird app,)...
