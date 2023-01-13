Read full article on original website
Taylorsville Police Arrest Man On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Lauro Rudy Agosto on Sunday and charged him with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Agosto, who is listed as homeless was also served arrest warrants from Iredell County for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $40,000 with a court appearance set for today in Taylorsville. Agosto has an Iredell County court date scheduled for Wednesday, January 18th in Statesville.
Taylorsville Police Charge Man With Probation Violation
Taylorsville Police arrested 27-year old Malcolm Malik Stewart of Taylorsville on Friday, January 13th. He was charged with felony probation violation and is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County
65-year old Cindy Lee Payung of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. As of earlier today she remained in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $30,000. Payung is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Tuesday, January 17th.
Taylorsville Man Nabbed After Allegedly Setting Fire To Dumpster
Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 35-year old Brandon Lonnie Lester of Taylorsville on Sunday. He was taken into custody after he allegedly set fire to a dumpster. Lester was charged with felony burning personal property, misdemeanor injury to real property, second-degree trespass and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Lester was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $75,000. He is scheduled to make a Tuesday court appearance in Taylorsville.
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony And Misdemeanor Charges
35-year old Elizabeth Rose Bushatz of Taylorsville was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. She’s was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. Bushatz has been released under a secured bond of $20,000 and is scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance today.
Woman Who’s Body Was Found Last Week In Catawba County Was Arrested Last Year In Alexander County
A body found last week in Catawba County turns out to be a woman who was arrested following a vehicle chase last September in Alexander County. Last Thursday the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street . The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Hickory. The cause of King’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.
Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties
27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
Stony Point Man Placed In Jail For Probation Violation
20-year old Shaun Michael Robinette of Stony Point is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center after his arrest on Friday for felony probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond is listed with a court date set for February 6th.
New Helipad Completed At Frye Regional Medical Center In Hickory
After several months of planning, construction and staff education, Frye Regional Medical Center has a new rooftop helipad, technically two helipads, located on the top floor of the hospital’s parking garage on North Center Street in Hickory. The medical center’s new helipad meets or exceeds all local and state...
Turner Steps Down As Football Coach At Wilkes Central
Wilkes Central Head Football Coach Ron Turner has announced he is stepping down. Turner, a Taylorsville resident also was head football coach at Bunker Hill and an assistant at numerous area schools including Alexander Central. Image: Wilkes Central High School.
Alexander Central Women Get Monday Win In Greensboro
The Lady Cougars defeated Northwest Guilford on Monday in the Martin Luther King Classic in Greensboro. The game featured four ties and seven lead changes. AC had the better field goal percentage at 40 percent compared to Northwest’s 26 percent. Alexander Central out rebounded the home team 33-24. Sydney...
