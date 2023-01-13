Friday’s Mooney-Ursuline basketball game postponed: Rescheduled dates announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s Cardinal Mooney- Ursuline boys basketball game has been officially postponed, the schools announced.

The game was to be played at Ursuline High School.

According to a release from the Cardinals’ athletic department, Cardinal Mooney is dealing with “extensive illness throughout the team.”

The Ursuline and Cardinal Mooney boys will play instead on Friday, February 10th at Ursuline and then again on Monday, February 13th at Cardinal Mooney.

