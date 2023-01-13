ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, MA

1 dead, 1 injured after raging blaze tears through Holbrook home

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y96k8_0kDqWZiN00

HOLBROOK, Mass. — One person died and another was injured after a four-alarm, wind-driven blaze tore through a multi-family home in Holbrook early Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:15 a.m. found a heavy fire engulfing the roof of the home.

At least one person died from the injuries they suffered in the fire. Their name hasn’t been released. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

“On behalf of the Holbrook Fire Department, I want to offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Holbrook Fire Chief Luke McFadden said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed raging flames shooting from windows on the top floor of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqTt5_0kDqWZiN00

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts made it difficult for firefighters to contain the flames.

It’s unknown how many people lived inside the home, which dates back to about 1900. Records show it has 17 total rooms including nine bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire began in the basement or on the first floor of the three-story home, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Ostroskey noted that a number of other residents were able to escape to safety due to working smoke alarms.

“While the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, we know that working smoke alarms alerted residents on the upper floors,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “They were able to escape safely and call 911.”

Boston 25 talked to a neighbor who said she saw an older man who lived in the home out on his mower taking care of the animals he had in his backyard.

“He’s got a whole handful of sheep and chickens in there so it’s actually a really awesome part of the neighborhood cause it’s just so cozy,” Christine Laudani said. “I come out to my car to go to work in the morning and the sheep are out grazing.”

Another neighbor told Boston 25 that the man built the housing for the animals on the property. It’s unclear if he was one of the people taken to the hospital.

Firefighters from Abington, Avon, Braintree, Brockton, Randolph, Rockland, Stoughton, Weymouth, and Whitman assisted Holbrook crews in battling the blaze.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: No reported injuries after car crashes into Wellfleet health center

WELLFLEET, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman crashed her car into a Cape Cod health center Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Wellfleet Police say they responded to Outer Cape Health on Route Six just before 10:00 a.m. for a report of a car that crashed into a building. Arriving officers found a 2021 Audi sedan driven by a 74-year-old Wellfleet woman rammed inside the waiting room of the health center, according to officials.
WELLFLEET, MA
nbcboston.com

Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man charged in ‘separate but similar’ home improvement scam afflicting Arlington residents

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Authorities have arrested another man in the town of Arlington for scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars citing home improvement projects. Jack Clarke, 23, of Boston, was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, larceny by false pretenses over $1,200, conspiracy, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search resumes for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, Mass — Police units are once again combing the area around Brookfield, searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police. Now, it’s been over a week since they’ve heard from her.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Two cars crash at same location in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 Arlington men facing charges in connection with alleged home improvement scam

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Three Arlington men are facing charges in connection with a home improvement scam after police say they bilked an elderly man out of thousands of dollars. Peter Gilheney, 21, of Quincy, was arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court on charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identification, malicious destruction of property, and larceny by false pretenses, while 18-year-old Richard Gilheney, of Randolph, and 18-year-old Patrick Gilheney, of Quincy, were arraigned on charges of malicious destruction of property and larceny by false pretenses, according to the Arlington Police Department.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 teen boys arrested on MBTA bus after fleeing scene of Boston stabbing

BOSTON — Two teenage boys were arrested on an MBTA bus after police say they fled the scene of a stabbing in downtown Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. spoke with the victim who said the suspected attackers had taken off on foot in the direction of Temple Place, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man sentenced to prison for killing beloved Worcester Public Schools employee

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 killing of a beloved Worcester Public Schools employee. Jose Melendez, 60, was sentenced to serve 17 to 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court to charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Sandra Hehir, who worked as a middle school instructional assistant, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early announced in a news release.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
153K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy