1 dead, 1 injured after raging blaze tears through Holbrook home

HOLBROOK, Mass. — One person died and another was injured after a four-alarm, wind-driven blaze tore through a multi-family home in Holbrook early Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 69 Belcher Street around 1:15 a.m. found a heavy fire engulfing the roof of the home.

At least one person died from the injuries they suffered in the fire. Their name hasn’t been released. There was no immediate word on the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

“On behalf of the Holbrook Fire Department, I want to offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Holbrook Fire Chief Luke McFadden said in a statement.

Video from the scene showed raging flames shooting from windows on the top floor of the home.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts made it difficult for firefighters to contain the flames.

It’s unknown how many people lived inside the home, which dates back to about 1900. Records show it has 17 total rooms including nine bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire began in the basement or on the first floor of the three-story home, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Ostroskey noted that a number of other residents were able to escape to safety due to working smoke alarms.

“While the exact cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, we know that working smoke alarms alerted residents on the upper floors,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “They were able to escape safely and call 911.”

Boston 25 talked to a neighbor who said she saw an older man who lived in the home out on his mower taking care of the animals he had in his backyard.

“He’s got a whole handful of sheep and chickens in there so it’s actually a really awesome part of the neighborhood cause it’s just so cozy,” Christine Laudani said. “I come out to my car to go to work in the morning and the sheep are out grazing.”

Another neighbor told Boston 25 that the man built the housing for the animals on the property. It’s unclear if he was one of the people taken to the hospital.

Firefighters from Abington, Avon, Braintree, Brockton, Randolph, Rockland, Stoughton, Weymouth, and Whitman assisted Holbrook crews in battling the blaze.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group