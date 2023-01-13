More than just a practical space for a pre-show tinkle, Off-Broadway’s restrooms echo the character of their theater. Spacious or teensy, moneyed or scrappy, downtown and outer borough bathrooms offer a range of experiences. You might have the room to luxuriate in your own stall or you may feel rushed to keep the line moving—especially if you spot one of the show’s actors waiting in it. So Observer has penned a love letter to these unsung spaces, ranking our favorite Off-Broadway bathrooms, which, despite the hierarchy, are winners one and all.

9 HOURS AGO