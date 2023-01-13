Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ Japanese Owners Accused of Ignoring Painting’s Nazi History
Sompo Holdings, a Japanese insurance company that owns Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, is being sued by heirs of the oil painting’s former owner, claiming their relative was forced to sell the artwork under Nazi persecution. Julius Schoeps, Britt-Marie Enhoerning and Florence von Kesselstatt, descendants of German banker Paul...
Observer
Off-Broadway’s Bathrooms: A Ranked Love Letter
More than just a practical space for a pre-show tinkle, Off-Broadway’s restrooms echo the character of their theater. Spacious or teensy, moneyed or scrappy, downtown and outer borough bathrooms offer a range of experiences. You might have the room to luxuriate in your own stall or you may feel rushed to keep the line moving—especially if you spot one of the show’s actors waiting in it. So Observer has penned a love letter to these unsung spaces, ranking our favorite Off-Broadway bathrooms, which, despite the hierarchy, are winners one and all.
Comments / 0