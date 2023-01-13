ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

Crash at intersection in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Police Chief disappointed in fire at Sears Park playground

ABILENE, Texas — If the fire at the Sears Park Playground is ruled arson, the suspect(s) could face felony charges. Firefighters responded to the playground fire at 6:50 a.m. "I was hoping that when it was described that the park was on fire that that was something that there...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said. According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Illness closes Abilene Animal Shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness. Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness. “Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
ABILENE, TX
