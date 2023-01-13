Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
Family home fully engulfed in flames in late night blaze: Abilene fire
No occupants were inside any of the residences at the time of the fire, officials said.
Crime Reports: Assault reported at Abilene home over WiFi connection issues
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5800 block of Hwy 277 S – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported two drills […]
Crash at intersection in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13. The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and […]
ktxs.com
Abilene Police Chief disappointed in fire at Sears Park playground
ABILENE, Texas — If the fire at the Sears Park Playground is ruled arson, the suspect(s) could face felony charges. Firefighters responded to the playground fire at 6:50 a.m. "I was hoping that when it was described that the park was on fire that that was something that there...
Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said. According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
JUST IN: Illness closes Abilene Animal Shelter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness. Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness. “Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the […]
Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
Abilene Police Department release PSA on suspicious activity, man allegedly flagged down women near schools
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) have put out a public service announcement in response to suspicious activity on Abilene roads. APD reported that officers are aware of multiple Facebook posts regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man of Middle Eastern descent driving a newer model gray Ford Explorer was allegedly trying to […]
Crime Reports: Intoxicated woman accused of throwing rocks at Abilene construction crew
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card AbuseA victim […]
UPDATE: APD makes arrest in connection to Abilene’s 3rd homicide of 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year. Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later […]
What's going on in West Texas this weekend - Jan. 13-15
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Snow Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch,...
Documents: Suspect tried to give victim’s pants away after murder at Abilene homeless shelter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect is accused of trying to give a victim’s pants away after a murder at an Abilene homeless shelter earlier this week. Quayshaun Lampkin was arrested Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Joseph Johnson, 58, who was beaten to death at Abilene’s Salvation Army shelter on Butternut […]
Abilene structure fire results in estimated $30,000 damages
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire resulted in an estimated $30,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Jan. 3, AFD arrived to a single story home covered in smoke and flames on the 800 block of Hickory Street. No one was...
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies
An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries. Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. They found...
Abilene FD: Fire at Chestnut Street home intentionally set
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department said a fire at a home on Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon was intentionally set by the home's resident. When AFD crews arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. When they entered the house, crews saw...
West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0