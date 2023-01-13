Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Former NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: ‘Old man’ LeBron drops 48 on Rockets
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) “Old man” LeBron drops 48 on...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: On Jakob Poeltl and the Celtics' trade deadline dilemma
Do the Boston Celtics really need to make a move before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?. Over the next 23 days there will be endless rumors and breathless speculation about what the Celtics might do. On Tuesday, a report from The Athletic suggested that Boston had expressed significant trade interest in Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. It’s just the first bit of rumor grain that will be fed into the insatiable rumor mill.
NBC Sports
Former C's player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family said in a press release. "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers pick up another tight win over Lakers
The Sixers have opened their West Coast trip with two wins by a total of two points. They followed up their victory Saturday over the Jazz by eking out a 113-112 win Sunday night over the Lakers. Instead of calling a timeout after a missed Joel Embiid jumper, Lakers head...
Ball injured again as Hornets get 122-117 win over Rockets
Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the reeling Houston Rockets 122-117 to snap a five-game skid after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again
NBC Sports
Why Draymond laments Warriors losing GP2, Porter after title
Halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, Draymond Green still ponders how things would have been different had Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. remained with the Warriors. Speaking with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "K[NO]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith" podcast, Green shared his thoughts on Golden State losing Payton and Porter in free agency this past offseason.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart responds to Gary Payton's hefty praise
It's no secret Gary Payton is a fan of Marcus Smart. The Hall of Famer presented Smart with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last spring and heaped praise on his familiar play style. "You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told the Boston...
NBC Sports
Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game
The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
Watch: Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron takes deflected shot to the face; returns to game minutes later
"The admiration I have, and everybody has, for him coming back ... is immense." Patrice Bergeron has taken plenty of punishment over the years. In 19 seasons in the NHL, the Bruins captain has endured cracked ribs, collapsed lungs, and countless hours in the dentist’s office. But amid his...
NBC Sports
This mic'd up video of Marchand in the 2023 Winter Classic is hilarious
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception. The Boston Bruins left wing made his presence felt throughout the outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up the primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's tying goal in the third period, while also tallying two hits and one blocked shot.
Comments / 0