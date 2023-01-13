ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday

By Bryna Zumer
 5 days ago
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.

Annapolis police said it happened in the area of Clay Street. The victim was found on West Street near Washington Street at about 11:30 p.m.

The victim said he was in an altercation with an unknown suspect who cut him with a knife on the cheek.

The injuries weren't serious, and the suspect wasn't located.

swils
5d ago

Shocking! The mess on Clay street has already claimed the life of a Navy Football player’s mother, and another person was nearly run over with a car and approached by the driver with a gun…something needs to be done with this dangerous high crime area—right next to the beautiful state capital. It’s ridiculous!!!

