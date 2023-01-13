Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
A Randallstown man was arrested after police found him with more than nine pounds of suspected marijuana and cocaine, authorities say.Michael Harrell Jr., 30, was pulled over after observing him driving a Honda Accord with a paper license plate that was registered to a Ford Truck on the night of Fr…
BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman and her dog are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Brooklyn Park. County police told 11 News someone fired multiple shots around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Plaza at Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. Police said a woman...
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Frederick Police. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating an individual in an ongoing investigation. No details are available on what the investigation is all about. Anyone who has seen this person is asked to contact...
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Veterinarians amputated the left hind leg of Raven, the 9-month-old puppy who, along with her owner, was shot Sunday night in Brooklyn Park. Raven's owner got to spend some precious moments with her at the Spay Now Animal Surgery Center in Laurel before the puppy underwent surgery.
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
LAUREL, Md. — A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland on Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire said. Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street. Officials report that the fire was on the third floor of the building.
