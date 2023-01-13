Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday

A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.

Annapolis police said it happened in the area of Clay Street. The victim was found on West Street near Washington Street at about 11:30 p.m.

The victim said he was in an altercation with an unknown suspect who cut him with a knife on the cheek.

The injuries weren't serious, and the suspect wasn't located.