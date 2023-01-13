Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Wendy's, Virgin Galactic, Delta Air Lines, Tesla and More

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Thursday after tracking losses on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix traded down 1.06% and 0.67% respectively after Japan recorded another trade deficit for December, one day after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The yen currently stands at at 128.43 against the U.S. dollar.

4 HOURS AGO