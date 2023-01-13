Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Wendy's, Virgin Galactic, Delta Air Lines, Tesla and More

Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: United Airlines, Moderna, IBM and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. United Airlines – Shares of United Airlines rose 3.5% after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates for the fourth quarter, signaling strong demand amid higher prices. United posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 on $12.4 billion in revenue. Analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.10 and $12.2 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
Japan Stocks Rise More Than 2% as BoJ Makes No Change to Yield Range
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.64%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
Jim Cramer Picks His Favorite Travel, Restaurant, Live Entertainment and Gym Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less
Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."
Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Mainly Lower, Tracking Losses on Wall Street
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Thursday after tracking losses on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix traded down 1.06% and 0.67% respectively after Japan recorded another trade deficit for December, one day after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The yen currently stands at at 128.43 against the U.S. dollar.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Goldman Sachs weighs on the Dow. United Airlines delivered a strong earnings report. Ukraine's interior minister dies in a helicopter crash. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Goldman weighs on the Dow. The Nasdaq squeezed out another win Tuesday, while...
European Markets Nudge Higher; UK Inflation Rate Falls for Second Month
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Wednesday as uncertainty persisted on the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4% by early afternoon, with basic resources...
Investors Are Holding Near-Record Levels of Cash and May Be Poised to Snap Up Stocks
A record amount of funds flowed into money market accounts as the year ended. Those funds could be the fuel for a major stock rally. The Investment Company Institute said money market accounts held a record $4.814 trillion in the week ended Jan. 4. But strategists say investors may hold...
Jim Cramer Says Market Is in a Period of Consolidation, Getting Rid of ‘Weak-Handed Investors'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors that stocks could continue to fall — at least in the near future. Stocks tumbled on Wednesday after December retail sales data heightened fears of a recession and investors took profits on gains from earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Boeing Is Good
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is at a Make-Or-Break Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the benchmark S&P 500 is at a crossroads, poised to either tumble further or roar higher. "The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that we’re at an important moment where the S&P 500’s found an equilibrium," he said. CNBC's...
Markets Fully Price in Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike in February as Inflation Slows
Market pricing Wednesday morning pointed to a 94.3% probability of a 0.25 percentage point hike at the Fed's next meeting. Economic data Wednesday helped solidify the idea that after a succession of aggressive increases, the Fed is ready to take its foot off the brake a bit more. Markets are...
Ripple CEO Is Optimistic the Crypto Firm Will Get Ruling on XRP Lawsuit Soon, Slams ‘Embarrassing' SEC
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of crypto company Ripple, said he is optimistic that a ruling on its legal dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission will be reached in 2023, potentially in the first half of this year. The lawsuit relates to whether XRP should be treated as a security has...
Bed Bath & Beyond Looks for Capital Infusion, Buyer Ahead of Likely Bankruptcy Filing
Bed Bath & Beyond has been in discussions with lenders as it tries to nail down financing that would keep it afloat during a likely bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is also running a sale process in hopes of selling its home goods chain...
Why Mark Cuban Called ‘B.S.' on a ‘Shark Tank' Company That Was on Track to Bring in $14 Million Last Year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
Amazon, Meta and Google Buy More Clean Energy Than Any Other Companies
Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
