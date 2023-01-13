ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Wendy's, Virgin Galactic, Delta Air Lines, Tesla and More

By Samantha Subin,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. United Airlines – Shares of United Airlines rose 3.5% after the company reported quarterly earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates for the fourth quarter, signaling strong demand amid higher prices. United posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.46 on $12.4 billion in revenue. Analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.10 and $12.2 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.64%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower on Thursday after tracking losses on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 and Topix traded down 1.06% and 0.67% respectively after Japan recorded another trade deficit for December, one day after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The yen currently stands at at 128.43 against the U.S. dollar.
Goldman Sachs weighs on the Dow. United Airlines delivered a strong earnings report. Ukraine's interior minister dies in a helicopter crash. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Goldman weighs on the Dow. The Nasdaq squeezed out another win Tuesday, while...
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautiously higher Wednesday as uncertainty persisted on the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4% by early afternoon, with basic resources...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the benchmark S&P 500 is at a crossroads, poised to either tumble further or roar higher. "The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that we’re at an important moment where the S&P 500’s found an equilibrium," he said. CNBC's...
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
Amazon, Facebook parent company Meta and Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, are the top three corporate purchasers of wind and solar energy, according to a report published Wednesday from the American Clean Power Association, an industry group. In total, 326 companies contracted 77.4 gigawatts of wind and solar energy...
