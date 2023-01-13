U.S. Will Hit Its Debt Limit Thursday, Start Taking Steps to Avoid Default, Yellen Warns Congress

Read full article on original website
A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by selling Treasury bonds. The government can't do this after hitting the debt ceiling.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
RSV Vaccine: Moderna, Pfizer Start a New FDA Approval Race
Moderna and Pfizer produced Covid-19 vaccines in record times, shaving years off the traditional vaccine research and approval process, and now the same expedited timeline is occurring for RSV in both elderly and infant populations, a virus that is the No. 2 cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. but has never had a vaccine.
