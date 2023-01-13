ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

U.S. Will Hit Its Debt Limit Thursday, Start Taking Steps to Avoid Default, Yellen Warns Congress

By Dan Mangan,CNBC, Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. would likely hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by selling Treasury bonds. The government can't do this after hitting the debt ceiling.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Connecticut

RSV Vaccine: Moderna, Pfizer Start a New FDA Approval Race

Moderna and Pfizer produced Covid-19 vaccines in record times, shaving years off the traditional vaccine research and approval process, and now the same expedited timeline is occurring for RSV in both elderly and infant populations, a virus that is the No. 2 cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. but has never had a vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy