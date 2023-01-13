These 5 KY government agencies are hiring for interesting roles. Here’s what they pay

The search for fair pay and benefits, a healthy work-life balance, the chance to make a difference and maybe even get some student loan forgiveness are all common reasons workers take jobs at state, local and federal agencies.

If you’re hunting for a job, there are nearly 200 open positions listed on the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website. We’ve picked out some of the most interesting ones that might catch your eye. All of them are vacant as of Jan. 12, but your window of opportunity won’t remain open forever.

Here’s what to know about applying, including when each advertisement closes, what’s in the job description and what it pays.

Houseparent II

This position happens to be one of the lower-paying jobs on our list, but the good news is you won’t need to pay rent or a mortgage because you’ll be living on site.

The Kentucky School for the Blind is currently seeking a residential house parent to look after and mentor its students who live on campus.

The job responsibilities listed on the position’s advertisement are as follows:

Provide care, supervision and instruction to a unit or units of blind and visually impaired residential students at the Kentucky School for the Blind.

Supervise students in dormitory programs to maintain accountability for student’s whereabouts, safety and welfare. Maintain cleanliness of rooms and clothing. Provide tutoring and homework assistance.

Escort students to and supervise in the cafeteria, recreational activities and at school-sponsored events. Monitor and guide students in appropriate table manners and eating habits. Prepare dinners as needed.

As needed, supervise during emergency plan situations, i.e. bad weather and weekends that campus is open.

Maintain records pertinent to dorm operations and discipline.

Aid students with personal hygiene and toileting, activities of daily living and student homework.

Provide explicit and direct instruction in life skills and activities of daily living.

Hiring agency: The Kentucky Education & Labor Cabinet, Department of Education

Salary: $30,321.60

Location: 1867 Frankfort Ave., Louisville

The advertisement for this position closes Jan. 23.

Driver’s Test Administrator

Another position that allows you to shape young lives in an important way. It also comes with the thrill of danger.

As a driver’s test administrator , you’ll give written and road test examinations.

Key responsibilities from the job description include the following:

Administer vision, written and skills test for applicants attempting to obtain their Class D or M Kentucky motor vehicle driver’s license.

Administer Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) general knowledge and endorsement written examinations.

Answer questions and provide information to the public on the Kentucky driver’s licensing testing procedures.

Review documents to ensure eligibility of applicants.

Communicate with the transportation cabinet to correct any discrepancies on examination and relevant paperwork.

Work is performed indoors and outdoors with prolonged periods of sitting and/or riding in vehicles with testing applicants.

Travel to other counties in the assigned region may be required to cover vacancies.

Hiring agency: Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Kentucky State Police

Salary: $31,292.40

Location: 200 Mero St., Frankfort

The advertisement for this position closes Jan. 21.

Chaplain

The Thomas-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County is looking for a chaplain to help serve Kentucky’s military veterans.

The job’s key responsibilities mainly involve ministering to residents’ spiritual needs. The chaplain will be responsible for the following duties:

Plans, coordinates and conducts worship services.

Plans for and attends on a weekly basis, care plan meetings for the residents as required. Conducts funerals and bereavement counseling at the request of the resident’s immediate family.

Conducts religious education classes. Makes regular pastoral ward rounds.

Addresses civic and religious organizations as required or as invited.

Coordinates volunteer services of community religious groups in the institution.

Coordinates the work of resident religious groups.

Provides clinical pastoral education for community clergy and seminarians.

Compiles, maintains and submits records and reports of pastoral activities as required.

Hiring agency: General Government Cabinet, Department of Veterans Affairs

Salary: $3,722.00 to $5,514.08 monthly

Location: 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore

The advertisement for this position closes Jan. 16.

Librarian

The Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women is in need of a new librarian who can supervise the inmate library. Your duties will vary, but they all center on serving inmates’ needs and making sure the library works for them.

Job duties include:

Assists in the planning, direction and supervision of the work of clerical and paraprofessional personnel (inmates).

Supervises the inmate library on a daily basis and ensures the library program meets inmate needs standards.

Performs technical work acquiring, cataloging and classifying books and periodicals in addition to soliciting the donation of books, library materials and equipment from the private sector and the State Department of Library.

Provides specialized reference, bibliographic, reads advisory, interlibrary loan and research services.

Maintains current awareness of library materials in the fields.

Prepares in-house displays and activities.

Provides specialized reference, reader’s advisory and research services.

Ensures outgoing legal mail is appropriately documented.

Ensures proper handling and storage of legal tapes and CDs and forwarding such items to other facilities if the inmate is transferred from the current facility.

Hiring agency: Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections

Salary: $40,603.68

Location: Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women at 3000 Ash Ave. in Pewee Valley

The advertisement for this position closes Jan. 23.

Victims’ Advocate III

As a victims’ advocate working within Kentucky’s criminal justice system , your job is to make sure the system is working on behalf of victims.

The job comes with a lot of responsibility because you’ll be overseeing Kentucky’s system for notifying crime victims about changes in their offender’s custody status .

Your responsibilities encompass the following:

Assist in overseeing and managing the Victims Information Notification Everyday (VINE) system.

Work directly with victims to assist them with locating information about their offender and answering questions they have pertaining to the offender.

Travel the state to educate other criminal justice and victim advocate professionals on what the Victim Services Branch does to assist victims, as well as promote VINE usage.

Work with other areas within our department by providing training for staff on VINE and the Emergency Override Procedure.

Work with jails to ensure the information they are providing is accurate as it relates to VINE notifications and following the KRS statute on victim notifications.

Process written notifications to inform victims of where their offender is being released.

Collaborate with other agencies within the community to ensure victims have resources, especially when the offender is incarcerated and to promote VINE usage.

Manage our VINE promotional materials.

Assist the administrative branch manager in helping to further develop the services and scope of the victim services branch.

Hiring agency: Justice & Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Corrections

Salary: $44,664

Location: Department of Corrections at 275 East Main St. in Frankfort

The advertisement for this position closes Jan. 22.

Do you have a question about Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

