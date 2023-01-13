Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
Bay Minette Police looking for woman, allegedly used fraudulent credit card at Walmart
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card at a Walmart early Monday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Police said the woman walked into the Walmart Supercenter on McMeans Avenue at around 8:30 […]
Mobile Police investigating 3 total robberies, 2 armed robberies ‘possibly connected’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating three separate Monday night robberies. Two of the alleged robberies were armed robberies and are “possibly connected,” according to a release from the MPD. No arrests have been made in any of the three alleged robberies. All three remain ongoing investigations. At around […]
Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
Mobile Police investigate alleged Econo Lodge assault, theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly forced their way into a room at Econo Lodge, assaulted victims, stole money and personal property Sunday morning. Police were called Econo Lodge 400 W. I-65 Service Road South at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
utv44.com
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
utv44.com
Man charged with trying to kidnap girl at Escambia County bus stop pleads no contest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in May 2021 at an Escambia County bus stop pleaded no contest in court on Wednesday. Jared Stanga, 32, of Pensacola, was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens between Malbis and Daphne after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Interstate 10 Westbound was closed for a time this morning between the Malbis and Daphne exits while officers investigated a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash this morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. This was between Exits 38 and 35. FOX10 News has learned the incident has...
WPMI
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
Man arrested for allegedly strangling another, running away from police: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly strangling a person and leading police on a foot chase early Friday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Jamal Gordon, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment, domestic violence by strangulation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: ‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct; bond revoked
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
