Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dog attacks burglar, helps police catch suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspected burglar, who was bitten by the victims dog, has been arrested after police were dispatched to the hospital for a dog bite and located the suspect, according to police. MPD said on Jan. 11 at approximately 12:24 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigate alleged Econo Lodge assault, theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly forced their way into a room at Econo Lodge, assaulted victims, stole money and personal property Sunday morning. Police were called Econo Lodge 400 W. I-65 Service Road South at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 for a […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating 3 robberies from Monday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating three robberies that occurred over the course of three hours Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the first robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 408 North Broad Street. Officers said they discovered an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WKRG News 5

Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with strangling victim, fleeing police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A domestic violence incident on Friday led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man Mobile man after a brief foot chase. According to Mobile police, officers responded to Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic violence altercation around 7 a.m. Friday. According to the Mobile Police...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Councilman Penn raises concern about city’s policy on police chases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City Councilman Cory Penn on Tuesday raised questions about the Police Department’s policy on chases. Penn, who represents District 1 in north Mobile, said he was concerned in light of a high-speed chase on Sunday that resulted in a crash that resulted in the driver’s death and damage to a home.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: ‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct; bond revoked

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
