New ‘Encanto’ and Princess Tiana Topiaries Coming to the 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival
We JUST kicked off the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, but it’s not long before we’ll be ready to start the next big festival!. The Festival of the Arts only runs until February 20th, and then just a few weeks later the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival starts on March 1st. This year, it runs until July 5th (that’s over four months of festival fun!) and we’re getting some returning offerings as well as some new ones!
We’re Warning You — Disney World’s New Burger Comes With Some Consequences
Do you know what food just SCREAMS “theme park?” A classic burger. But Disney World isn’t always interested in being basic, so they’re trying to take things to the next level. We’ve tried some pretty delicious burgers around the parks and resorts (holla at that Steakhouse 71 Burger!), but now we’re hopping on over to Disney Springs to try out the French Onion Soup Burger…just the name has us drooling!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Princess Jasmine MagicBand+
We’re here bringing you all the recent updates from this park. Since things change so often in Disney WOrld, there’s lots of new merchandise to cover this week in Animal Kingdom, so let’s get started!. Animal Kingdom Merchandise Updates. Riverside Depot. We spotted an adorable Baloo Cuddleez...
Disney Cruise Line Announces New Fireworks, Entertainment, and More!
The Disney Company is all about celebrating big anniversaries and right now, a TON of anniversaries are going on. Disney World is still celebrating its 50th anniversary until March and the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Another big anniversary this year will be happening for Disney Cruise Line, and guests on Disney cruises will soon get in on the celebrations with a new fireworks show and more!
Disney 100th Anniversary Merch Is Now Available at Target!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We are under two weeks away from the official start to the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations in Disneyland!. Disney has released tons of merchandise ahead of...
How to Pick Up the NEW Annual Passholder Magnet in Disney World
Disney World Annual Passholders pay a LOT of money to get into the parks each year, but there are some distinct perks to the program. For starters, you can score discounts on food and merchandise at select locations around the parks. We’ve also seen plenty of Annual Passholder-exclusive merchandise pop up from time to time. But one of the most popular offerings is the free magnets!
BREAKING: A Character Experience Is Finally REOPENING in Magic Kingdom
Over the past several years and months, Disney has been hard at work bringing back fan favorites like the more complete version of Festival of the Lion King, the Harmony Barber Shop, Victoria and Albert’s, and more! While some things are still modified or closed, that will all be changing for one attraction soon.
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disneyland in 2023
Are you planning to visit Disneyland in 2023? Then you’ll need to know about a few major CLOSURES happening in the parks!. From popular rides to fan-favorite restaurants, there are several closures happening at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Never fear — we’ve got a full list of everything that’ll be closed in the parks in 2023 so that you can find all the information you’ll need for your upcoming trip.
Spring Arrived Early With Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Collection
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It may still be pretty chilly where you are, and for many of us, we haven’t gotten a nice sunny day in a while!. We’re about ready to...
DFB Video: Why Splash Mountain Had to Close and What to Expect From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Disney is about to make a MAJOR change to a classic ride that’s gonna impact Disneyland and Magic Kingdom FOREVER. But what, exactly, is going to change, what’s staying the same, and what changes are we HOPING for in the future? Find out today — here on DFB Guide.
Kids Can Learn How to COOK in Disney World!
Disney Springs is full of fun for the whole family and an awesome way to have fun at Disney without a park pass reservation. We have a Disney Springs activity for you and your littles that involves food AND fun!. Terralina Crafted Italian is a sit down restaurant in Disney...
You Don’t Need a Park Pass To Go To the Newest Restaurant Coming to Disney World
We’re always excited about NEW restaurants (and new food in general) coming to Disney World!. But we are ESPECIALLY excited when we get the chance to try the new eats without needing to make a Park Pass Reservation to do so!. There are a few new spots we want...
Why You DON’T Want To Go to Magic Kingdom on January 31st
We try to always stress the importance of planning ahead for your Disney World trip!. Things can change from day to day in the parks — whether that means a restaurant is closed, an attraction is under refurbishment or temporarily down, or something else entirely. Planning ahead can mean you’re prepared for any unforeseen circumstances in Disney World. And if you’re heading to Magic Kingdom later this month, there’s something important you need to know.
The Latest UPDATE on TRON Lightcycle / Run Construction in Disney World
Everybody stay calm. (WE ARE NOT CALM.) We’re just a few months away from the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World, and we’re trying our best to contain our excitement. Disney has announced that this coaster with motorcycle-style seats will open on April 4th, 2023. We’re keeping a close eye on the construction site to watch for any changes, and we noticed a few major updates recently!
How to Get the MOST Discounts During Your Disney World Trip
A trip to Disney World is fun, magical, full of delicious eats and drinks (at least if you’re anything like us), and more. But, it’s also downright expensive. In fact, seeing the final price tag on a Disney vacation might make your jaw drop, and we don’t blame you. Between securing your hotel, purchasing park tickets, planning out your meals, and more, the cost of your trip can add up fast. But, that’s why it’s so important to us that we help YOU save as much money as possible with Disney deals and discounts! By paying attention to the little details when you’re planning your trip, you can end up saving HUNDREDS of dollars, so here’s how to make sure you don’t miss a single way to save!
Disney Reveals NEW 100th Anniversary Popcorn Buckets and Sippers!
We’re only days away from the official start of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations in Disneyland!. Besides the current array of Disney100 merchandise, Disneyland has just announced new snacks, drinks, cups, and more that will be making an appearance during the celebrations. The list includes a few popcorn buckets and sippers as well — check them out here!
MagicBand+ Will Interact With NEW 100th Anniversary Statues in Disneyland
We are officially just a short time away from the start of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!. So far, we know that the celebrations at Disneyland will include the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the return of the Magic Happens Parade, not one but TWO new nighttime spectaculars, and much more.
We’re DROOLING Over the Newest Gideon’s Bakehouse Treat in Disney Springs
Gideon’s Bakehouse is celebrating a birthday and we’re all invited!. It’s hard to believe this popular Disney Springs spot has only been open for two years. It feels like such a fixture at this point, and we look forward to their new releases. Gideon’s is celebrating their...
“That’s Just The Start of Changes to Park Passes,” Says Disney Executive
One of the most controversial parts of the current Disney World experience could be CHANGING in a big way. The Park Pass reservation system was introduced after the COVID-19 park closures and has stuck around ever since, gaining lots of praise from various Disney executives but a heavy amount of criticism from Disney fans. Essentially, because of the Park Pass system, a valid ticket is no longer enough to get you into the parks. Instead, if you want to visit a Disney World park on any given day, you’ll need (1) a valid ticket, and (2) a Park Pass reservation for the first park you want to visit. But could the system soon be altered in a way that’ll make guests happier? One Disney executive thinks so.
LAST CHANCE: Disney’s Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Today!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Disney fan, there’s a chance you own a lot of Disney merchandise!. Whether that be cute Disney sweatshirts, Loungefly backpacks, 50th or 100th anniversary...
