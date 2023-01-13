ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

First Coast News

Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
FOX59

Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.
ATLANTA, GA
diply.com

Florida Man Avoids Death Penalty for Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter

This Florida man may have escaped a death penalty verdict even as he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder of his two daughters. How did he get off the hook? We'll be giving you all the scoops and more in this read. Keep reading for...
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF.com

Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event

Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK …. Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event. Aiken City Council held special called meeting discussing …. Media investigation reveals more behind closing of …. A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard's Youth...
FLORIDA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue

(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
BELLEVUE, NE
First Coast News

Goodwill Good News: GoFundMe allows 82 year old man retire (FCL Jan. 16, 2023)

Butch Marion is a Navy vet and widower in Maryland. Marion had been working 40 hours a week at Walmart for the last 16-years. A Maryland business owner named Rory McCarty noticed Marion working -- and wanted to help him out. McCarty says he saw where a woman had set up accounts to help seniors retire - so he decided to do the same. The GoFundMe has received more than 140 thousand dollars! Marion was excited to get his first check from the fund. He put in his two week notice and retired. He says he plans to spend his free time visiting his kids and grandkids here in Florida, fishing and maybe vacationing in Cancun.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS 42

Man killed after car crashes into school bus in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
FLORIDA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat

(CBS NEWS) — Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man’s body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
First Coast News

First Coast News

