Ohio murder suspect showed no remorse: Prosecutor
The man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated […]
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime. Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement. Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok...
Eight individuals facing charges in FWC investigation of snake trafficking ring
Eight individuals facing charges in a state investigation exposing a venomous snake trafficking ring
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.
Florida Man Avoids Death Penalty for Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter
This Florida man may have escaped a death penalty verdict even as he pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder of his two daughters. How did he get off the hook? We'll be giving you all the scoops and more in this read. Keep reading for...
Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event
Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
Goodwill Good News: GoFundMe allows 82 year old man retire (FCL Jan. 16, 2023)
Butch Marion is a Navy vet and widower in Maryland. Marion had been working 40 hours a week at Walmart for the last 16-years. A Maryland business owner named Rory McCarty noticed Marion working -- and wanted to help him out. McCarty says he saw where a woman had set up accounts to help seniors retire - so he decided to do the same. The GoFundMe has received more than 140 thousand dollars! Marion was excited to get his first check from the fund. He put in his two week notice and retired. He says he plans to spend his free time visiting his kids and grandkids here in Florida, fishing and maybe vacationing in Cancun.
Man killed after car crashes into school bus in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat
(CBS NEWS) — Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man’s body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.
Florida burglars break into pawn shop using saw, steal electronics and jewelry
Police in Sanford, Florida, said the suspects appeared to use a type of saw to break into the locked Value Pawn & Jewelry last month before stealing electronics and jewelry.
