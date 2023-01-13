We JUST kicked off the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, but it’s not long before we’ll be ready to start the next big festival!. The Festival of the Arts only runs until February 20th, and then just a few weeks later the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival starts on March 1st. This year, it runs until July 5th (that’s over four months of festival fun!) and we’re getting some returning offerings as well as some new ones!

2 HOURS AGO