Related
Inside the Magic
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage
A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Details Revealed for Up To $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
As we reported earlier, in lieu of bringing back the Disney Dining Plan, starting January 5, guests will be eligible for a complimentary “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages. The full details of that offer are now available below. Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card. The Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
An Animal Kingdom Thrill Ride and 7 Other Attractions That Are CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopened in Magic Kingdom on January 14th, but several other attractions remain closed at the parks. Some shows, character meet-and-greets, restaurants, and more will be closed at Disney World, and you’ll want to know what’s going to be unavailable during your upcoming trip. Check out everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World next week here!
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
When will Disneyland’s Splash Mountain close for good? Theme park bloggers weigh in
Disneyland has yet to announce any closure date for its version of the ride, leaving fans in the dark regarding how much longer they can hop on.
disneyfoodblog.com
The DFB-Exclusive 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Map Is HERE!
Can you believe it’s already that time of year? It’s Festival of the Arts time!. The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs from January 13th through February 20th and there are a lot of exciting things in store! We’ve already gotten a sneak peek at the menu items (the new and returning eats!), the full lineup of Disney of Broadway performances, details on dining packages, and a look at the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine. To help you find your way around the festival, we’ve created a DFB-exclusive map for ya!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING! Magic Key Pass Sales Resumed TODAY for Disneyland Resort
We have HUGE NEWS for those who have wanted to buy a Disneyland Magic Key Pass!. Magic Key Pass sales for Disneyland Resort have been on pause for a while, but Disney did recently reveal that new passes would be available for sale from “time to time” in 2023. And now, it seems that the time has arrived!
WDW News Today
New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online
Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney 100th Anniversary Merch Is Now Available at Target!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We are under two weeks away from the official start to the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations in Disneyland!. Disney has released tons of merchandise ahead of...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: We Ate EVERYTHING at EPCOT’S Festival of the Arts
EPCOT’s first festival of 2023 has begun with brand new food booths, lots of new dishes, and – of course – art!. Festival of the Arts is here and we’re bringing you the ultimate list of what you must try and how to score this year’s exclusive Figment popcorn bucket.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Cruise Line Announces New Fireworks, Entertainment, and More!
The Disney Company is all about celebrating big anniversaries and right now, a TON of anniversaries are going on. Disney World is still celebrating its 50th anniversary until March and the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Another big anniversary this year will be happening for Disney Cruise Line, and guests on Disney cruises will soon get in on the celebrations with a new fireworks show and more!
WDW News Today
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
disneyfoodblog.com
Figment Fans Are About To Lose Their Minds With ALL of the New Merchandise in EPCOT
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you absolutely love the energetic purple dragon that is Figment, prepare to have your mind BLOWN. In many ways, Figment has become the mascot of various EPCOT Festivals,...
I've gone on 10 VIP tours at Disney World that cost up to $900 an hour. Here's what they're like, and why I swear they're worth it.
I moved to Orlando five years ago to be closer to Disney World, and since then, I've done several $6,000+ private tours of the theme parks.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Disappoints Guests With PhotoPass Replacement
To say that Walt Disney World Resort has been disappointing its Guests lately seems to be an understatement, if the number of Guest complaints regarding their Disney vacations and overall customer experience has been anything to go by — and now Disney World has inadvertently alienated Disney World Guests once again!
