Can you believe it’s already that time of year? It’s Festival of the Arts time!. The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs from January 13th through February 20th and there are a lot of exciting things in store! We’ve already gotten a sneak peek at the menu items (the new and returning eats!), the full lineup of Disney of Broadway performances, details on dining packages, and a look at the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine. To help you find your way around the festival, we’ve created a DFB-exclusive map for ya!

9 DAYS AGO