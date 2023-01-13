Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: A Disney Princess Meet-and-Greet Will Reopen SOON in Magic Kingdom
Believe it or not, the Disney parks haven’t fully returned to normal following the closures. Slowly but surely, restaurants and meet and greets reopened — and Disney just announced that another character meet and greet is returning to Magic Kingdom!. This Fantasyland character meet and greet spot is...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney 100th Anniversary Merch Is Now Available at Target!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We are under two weeks away from the official start to the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations in Disneyland!. Disney has released tons of merchandise ahead of...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: A Character Experience Is Finally REOPENING in Magic Kingdom
Over the past several years and months, Disney has been hard at work bringing back fan favorites like the more complete version of Festival of the Lion King, the Harmony Barber Shop, Victoria and Albert’s, and more! While some things are still modified or closed, that will all be changing for one attraction soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Pick Up the NEW Annual Passholder Magnet in Disney World
Disney World Annual Passholders pay a LOT of money to get into the parks each year, but there are some distinct perks to the program. For starters, you can score discounts on food and merchandise at select locations around the parks. We’ve also seen plenty of Annual Passholder-exclusive merchandise pop up from time to time. But one of the most popular offerings is the free magnets!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Princess Jasmine MagicBand+
We’re here bringing you all the recent updates from this park. Since things change so often in Disney WOrld, there’s lots of new merchandise to cover this week in Animal Kingdom, so let’s get started!. Animal Kingdom Merchandise Updates. Riverside Depot. We spotted an adorable Baloo Cuddleez...
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Disney Restaurant All About Donald Duck Is Now Open!
A new restaurant has opened dedicated to our #1 duck!. At the end of last year, it was announced that a new Donald Duck restaurant would be coming to Shanghai Disney Resort. Now, that restaurant is finally open, and we’re taking a first look!. Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights is...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get the MOST Discounts During Your Disney World Trip
A trip to Disney World is fun, magical, full of delicious eats and drinks (at least if you’re anything like us), and more. But, it’s also downright expensive. In fact, seeing the final price tag on a Disney vacation might make your jaw drop, and we don’t blame you. Between securing your hotel, purchasing park tickets, planning out your meals, and more, the cost of your trip can add up fast. But, that’s why it’s so important to us that we help YOU save as much money as possible with Disney deals and discounts! By paying attention to the little details when you’re planning your trip, you can end up saving HUNDREDS of dollars, so here’s how to make sure you don’t miss a single way to save!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Cruise Line Announces New Fireworks, Entertainment, and More!
The Disney Company is all about celebrating big anniversaries and right now, a TON of anniversaries are going on. Disney World is still celebrating its 50th anniversary until March and the Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Another big anniversary this year will be happening for Disney Cruise Line, and guests on Disney cruises will soon get in on the celebrations with a new fireworks show and more!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Latest UPDATE on TRON Lightcycle / Run Construction in Disney World
Everybody stay calm. (WE ARE NOT CALM.) We’re just a few months away from the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run in Disney World, and we’re trying our best to contain our excitement. Disney has announced that this coaster with motorcycle-style seats will open on April 4th, 2023. We’re keeping a close eye on the construction site to watch for any changes, and we noticed a few major updates recently!
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING! Magic Key Pass Sales Resumed TODAY for Disneyland Resort
We have HUGE NEWS for those who have wanted to buy a Disneyland Magic Key Pass!. Magic Key Pass sales for Disneyland Resort have been on pause for a while, but Disney did recently reveal that new passes would be available for sale from “time to time” in 2023. And now, it seems that the time has arrived!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Don’t Need a Park Pass To Go To the Newest Restaurant Coming to Disney World
We’re always excited about NEW restaurants (and new food in general) coming to Disney World!. But we are ESPECIALLY excited when we get the chance to try the new eats without needing to make a Park Pass Reservation to do so!. There are a few new spots we want...
disneyfoodblog.com
We’re Warning You — Disney World’s New Burger Comes With Some Consequences
Do you know what food just SCREAMS “theme park?” A classic burger. But Disney World isn’t always interested in being basic, so they’re trying to take things to the next level. We’ve tried some pretty delicious burgers around the parks and resorts (holla at that Steakhouse 71 Burger!), but now we’re hopping on over to Disney Springs to try out the French Onion Soup Burger…just the name has us drooling!
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You DON’T Want To Go to Magic Kingdom on January 31st
We try to always stress the importance of planning ahead for your Disney World trip!. Things can change from day to day in the parks — whether that means a restaurant is closed, an attraction is under refurbishment or temporarily down, or something else entirely. Planning ahead can mean you’re prepared for any unforeseen circumstances in Disney World. And if you’re heading to Magic Kingdom later this month, there’s something important you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Why Splash Mountain Had to Close and What to Expect From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Disney is about to make a MAJOR change to a classic ride that’s gonna impact Disneyland and Magic Kingdom FOREVER. But what, exactly, is going to change, what’s staying the same, and what changes are we HOPING for in the future? Find out today — here on DFB Guide.
disneyfoodblog.com
“There’s No Shortage of Money” Says Disney Executive on New Theme Park Projects
I sat down this morning with Josh D’Amaro, the Chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, with some fellow writers and reporters for a Q and A, and he had strong thoughts on the future of the Disney parks. Colloquially referred to as DPEP by Walt Disney Company...
disneyfoodblog.com
Kids Can Learn How to COOK in Disney World!
Disney Springs is full of fun for the whole family and an awesome way to have fun at Disney without a park pass reservation. We have a Disney Springs activity for you and your littles that involves food AND fun!. Terralina Crafted Italian is a sit down restaurant in Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: We Ate EVERYTHING at EPCOT’S Festival of the Arts
EPCOT’s first festival of 2023 has begun with brand new food booths, lots of new dishes, and – of course – art!. Festival of the Arts is here and we’re bringing you the ultimate list of what you must try and how to score this year’s exclusive Figment popcorn bucket.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Reveals NEW 100th Anniversary Popcorn Buckets and Sippers!
We’re only days away from the official start of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebrations in Disneyland!. Besides the current array of Disney100 merchandise, Disneyland has just announced new snacks, drinks, cups, and more that will be making an appearance during the celebrations. The list includes a few popcorn buckets and sippers as well — check them out here!
disneyfoodblog.com
Don’t Miss Your Chance To Meet an Original Disney Imagineer!
Disney news has focused a lot on two Bobs as of late (Chapek and Iger), but one Bob who is very important to Disney history is getting some much-deserved time in the spotlight. Bob Gurr, a legendary Disney Imagineer, is giving fans another chance to learn about the history of...
Comments / 0