Gordon appoints new State Fire Marshal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety.

Matthews replaces Mark Young, who is retiring after serving as interim State Fire Marshal following the retirement of Michael Reed in August, 2022.

Mathews has been employed by Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) since 1999 and currently serves as Fire Marshal Division Chief. Mathews has worked through all the ranks at CFR, including Firefighter, Engineer and Lieutenant. In his current position, he is responsible for overseeing staff dedicated to fire prevention and investigations. He is a certified Code Official through the International Code Council and a Fire Investigator and member of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

“Byron’s broad firefighting and fire investigations background, along with his experience coordinating electrical code enforcement, will be an asset for the State Fire Marshal’s office,” Governor Gordon said. “I also want to extend my appreciation to Mark Young for his service to the state.”

The Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety was created in 1955. Its functions include conducting fire and electrical inspections for public buildings in the state; firefighter training; fire and safety education; arson investigations and conducting non-structural plan reviews on public buildings; and licensing of electricians in the state.