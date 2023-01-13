Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Snetterton inquest: Angela Lucas accidentally released harness during race
A racing driver died when she was thrown from her car after accidentally unlocking a restraining harness after a collision, an inquest jury concluded. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when she drove into a barrier.
